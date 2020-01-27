advertisement

The Democratic presidential candidate needs good news for voters who don’t like Trump as a person, but who like the performance of the economy since his election: Our view

Acting presidents have participated in the election 16 times in the past century. They were rejected only four times: Herbert Hoover was defeated at the height of the global economic crisis. Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush fell in the 7% and 8% area with increased unemployment.

For this reason, it is a very good bet that President Donald Trump will make the economy a central element of his re-election campaign. The unemployment rate is at 3.5%, the lowest since the 1960s, and the stock market has reached new highs.

So far, however, the main criterion for the candidates has been that the economy only helps the rich. For example, in last week’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden said: “The American public is at risk. Only the rich are doing well. “

Concentration of wealth, stagnating wages and continuing weakness in sectors such as manufacturing are certainly worth discussing. But they cannot be the only thing that comes to mind of a candidate without the voters questioning their credibility in general elections. In surveys of the past 12 months, around 70% of those questioned stated that the economy is strong.

A better answer would be to say that Trump inherited an economy that was on the move for seven years.

The candidate could also suggest that Trump’s juicing measures until the election are likely to have serious long-term ramifications: the trillion-dollar deficits will be a burden on future generations. The Federal Reserve’s reluctance to keep interest rates low could trigger future inflation. And ruthless deregulation will lead to health and safety scandals.

If Trump tries to argue that the election of a Democrat would stimulate the economy, the candidate could also point out that since World War II, the economy has developed better under Democratic Presidents than among Republicans. The Democratic Presidents in particular were more responsible for the fiscal situation. They had major deficits only in wars and deep recessions, and left their government successors twice in 1969 and 2001.

Unless the economy slows noticeably before November, these are better arguments than the Biden and others put forward in the last debate.

While it is true that no incumbent president with a strong economy has been thrown out of office, there is one example – Lyndon Johnson – that an incumbent president has quit instead of facing a difficult reelection. He made the decision not to run with an unemployment rate like today because the electorate focused on the very unpopular Vietnam War.

The same applies now. Many voters like the economy in general, but are deeply concerned about Trump’s character and behavior.

The Democrat who wins the nomination should take advantage of these concerns while maintaining credibility in economic matters. For voters who work and watch their 401 (k) scales rise, it is likely that the slope will fall flat as the sky falls.

The editorial opinions of USA TODAY are determined by the editors separately from the news staff. Most editorials have an opposite view that is a unique feature of the USA TODAY.

