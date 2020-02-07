advertisement

A taxi driver who was charged with a confrontation with an airport boss was released from the court after his lawyer blamed the “bizarre” behavior of the general manager for this incident.

Iain Hunter, 60, was sentenced to court after an incident involving Edinburgh airport general manager Gordon Dewar in May.

The Edinburgh Sheriff’s Court learned how Mr. Dewar had “sprinted” across the length of an airport parking lot to confront Mr. Hunter, who was allegedly parked in a prohibited area.

Mr. Dewar had no identification with him and sat on the hood of Mr. Hunter’s car and began to film him.

Mr. Hunter became so worried that he tried to get away from the scene.

His car hit Mr. Dewar but did not hurt him.

Police charged Mr. Hunter of Edinburgh and pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace charge yesterday.

However, Sheriff Roderick Flinn has decided to grant the first offender an absolute discharge, which means that he has no criminal record and can continue to work as a taxi driver.

Defense lawyer Paul Dunne said, “This incident would not have happened without Mr. Dewar’s bizarre behavior.

“His behavior caused the incident to escalate beyond his control.

“His behavior was, in my opinion, unusual. Indeed, he could be described as being aggressive.

“He sprinted the length of a parking lot at Edinburgh Airport. He has no identification on his person. He does not identify himself.

“He does nothing until he is challenged by Mr. Hunter and claims to be the general manager of Edinburgh Airport.

“He is instantly very confrontational.”

Mr. Dunne told the court that his client was concerned for his safety.

He added: “His vehicle is slightly in contact, but not to the point of making Mr. Dewar back up. It’s the slightest touch. “

Dunne said that if Mr. Dewar was concerned that his client was parked in a prohibited area, he could have used the surrounding CCTV cameras to establish the identity of the taxi driver.

He said, “None of this would have happened without a CEO who seems to have nothing better to do than enforce taxi parking regulations.”

Sheriff Flinn told Hunter that he was free to leave the court.

