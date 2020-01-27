advertisement

An absolutely massive return for the Rated-R superstar.

The WWE Royal Rumble went down in the early hours of Monday and the show was chaotic as always.

British wrestler Drew McIntyre was the last man to win the Royal Rumble, but one man dominated the headlines on Monday, the Rated-R superstar himself, Edge.

Edge was a fan favorite in the wrestling organization at the time, but had to retire in 2009 due to injury.

Rumors spread over the years that Edge had been cleared medically to return to the ring, but fans were regularly disappointed that speculation never came.

Until Monday morning …

Edge returned to the delight of a crowded crowd in Houston before delivering a series of spears to everyone who was in sight.

He eliminated three Royal Rumble participants before being eliminated by Roman Reigns himself.

It’s unclear whether he’s finally back, but given how he moves in the ring, we would expect to see him again soon, perhaps in a feud against Roman Reigns.

Take a look around here:

Clip about WWE

Simply put, you love to see it. What a reaction.

