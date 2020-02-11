advertisement

A small pug named Edgar stole the show during a royal tour of the Cambridge Satchel Company’s factory in Syston.

The five-month-old pug, an honorary member of the company’s staff, received a stroke from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall when it was introduced by its owner Joséphine la Vey.

Josephine, the company’s sampling and prototypes manager, also shared a joke with the prince when she reminded him that they had met at a Prince’s Trust event at Buckingham Palace in 2003.

At the time, he said to her, “You are the first Goth we had at the palace.”

Plant general manager Mark Fitzpatrick said, “Edgar is pretty much part of the family here now.

“We all have dogs – I have three – and I think everyone is a little crazy about dogs.

“He’s every day and paid a decent salary in sauce.”

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Edgar the dog and its owner Joséphine la Vey

Charles and Camilla were there to hear about the business that Julie Dean OBE started on her kitchen table in 2008 to make ends meet to pay for her daughter’s school fees.

With an initial investment of £ 600, she spent the first 18 months making bags with her mother Freda Thomas – who was also there to welcome the royal family.

Today, the company has 52 employees in Syston, as well as its headquarters of 40 people in Cambridge, 20 employees in a London office and around 60 people working in stores in Covent Garden, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Bicester village.

A new boutique in Oxford opened two weeks ago and the company has collaborated with international designers such as Comme des Garçons and Vivienne Westwood.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have also contributed to the launch of a new range of bags supporting the Prince Foundation.

Prince Charles, founder of Cambridge Satchel Company Julie Deane OBE with Edgar the pug and owner Josephine la Vey

A fifth of the retail price will go to the charity that promotes the Prince’s passions in areas such as the arts, heritage, regeneration, health, well-being and traditional crafts.

The new line – which initially sees around 600 bags manufactured – will be launched at the end of the month.

Cambridge Satchel Company has also created collections in support of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust, the Royal Opera House and Harris Tweed.

Julie Dean said, “This visit is like getting the royal seal of approval, and the excitement and pride of everyone here was palpable.

“And having my mother here and introducing her to the Duchess and the Prince was an even bigger boost.

“We took traditional bag styles and updated them with styles and crafts from the past.

“Everything is very ethical and sustainable, so there is a great synchronization between our company and the Prince’s Foundation.

“The leather we use is a by-product of the food industry that would otherwise be landfilled and we even use scraps to make small items and charms.”

Plant manager Martin Allen said it was a privilege to help host the VIP visit.

He said, “It’s a magical day for us. We found out they were coming a few weeks ago. I was amazed.

“I love the royal family and I love my country and it is an honor.”

Anna Hunuzau shows Charles and Camilla how it’s done

Charles and Camilla found time to speak to a number of workers in the workshop, including Anna Hunuzau, who was busy making buckles.

She said, “Prince Charles wanted to know which country I was from, after hearing my accent, and asked me if we were doing all the pieces here and I told him yes.

“He was very happy with my country of origin, Romania, and told me that he loves him very much.

“I was a little nervous, but I didn’t think he would stop talking to me.”

In addition to signing a guest book and revealing a plaque, the Duchess of Cornwall cut a cake in the shape of a Cambridge satchel.

Camilla cut the Cambridge Satchel Company cake, with Charles and company founder Julie Dean OBE

Clearly delighted with the efforts devoted to it, the Prince of Wales said: “A genius had to do it. I’m sure everyone can have a piece. “

As a farewell gift, the prince received a few garden tools in a leather gardening bag and a Highland cowhide keychain, while the Duchess of Cornwall received a small travel bag made of Harris Tweed and cognac-colored leather, a doctor’s bag and a special edition bee-shaped keychain.

