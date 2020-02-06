advertisement

Eden Hazard has to wait for his comeback in Real Madrid after failing to form the Copa del Rey squad against Real Sociedad while Gareth Bale is missing again.

Belgian striker Hazard has been absent from an ankle injury since November and only returned to training last week.

There was hope that he could play in the derby against Atletico Madrid, which Zidane’s men won 1-0 on Saturday, but he wasn’t there for the game.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane made a non-binding commitment to the quarter-final against Sociedad, and Hazard was not among the 19-man teams on Wednesday.

Bale remains conspicuous by his absence after Zidane said that his exclusion from the match against Atleti was not due to an injury: “He was available. I chose others in my decision.”

Casemiro, Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal are also not selected. Reports from Spain indicate that Casemiro has the flu while Carvajal faces Atleti. Nacho Fernandez, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes – all absent against Atleti – are included against Sociedad.

