Good news for everyone with children.

Aside from Eddie Rocket’s latest eco-friendly initiative to move from free plastic toys to a more sustainable alternative, they’re also giving away free meals for kids this Friday.

As part of its latest environmentally friendly initiative, the restaurant chain is launching the first fully recyclable augmented reality trading cards.

They basically give children a toy, but it’s not made of plastic.

The cards are free for every kid’s meal bought from Eddie Rocket, but the good news keeps coming.

This is because on Friday, January 24th, they also give away free children’s dishes.

The campaign runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and is very popular with parents who want to save a few bobs.

With regard to the general terms and conditions, the offer applies to children under 12 years of age. All Eddie Rockets in Ireland will be offering the offer on Friday, January 24th, from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m.

The offer is only valid for meals taken in the restaurant, ie not for take-away or deliveries.

Apart from that, one of the most important conditions is that an adult can bring a maximum of four children under the age of 12 and the adult has to spend at least € 10 on his own meal.

More details can be found below.

Enjoy!

To celebrate the start of our NEW children’s menu, we are holding a free children’s meal Friday on January 24th from 12:00 to 18:00. The general terms and conditions apply.

* Only in Essen. The minimum amount for adults is € 10. Up to 4 children pay no extra charge. Not available with other offers / promotions. 12 years and younger. * Pic.twitter.com/65wuBXZQ8w

– Eddie Rockets (IRL) (@EddieRocketsIRL) January 19, 2020

