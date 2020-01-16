advertisement

If you’re a fan of old school Saturday Night Live, what we have for you now is a treat.

In the video below you can see a new edition of Stories from the Show with none other than legend Eddie Murphy. He knows how important his original run was to people over 35 years ago – after all, it was just as important to himself. It allowed him to go to the cinema and become a cultural icon. Still, he wasn’t always that popular there, and there were no other members of his cast.

As Murphy eloquently explains, he was part of a new generation of the show and the audience immediately opposed him. They fired all kinds of negativity in his direction, making him feel that he was not as good as those who came before. Still, he didn’t care as a young man who just loved being on TV and doing what he wanted.

For more information on SNL videos Check out the latest information on Murphy's episode below!

While some of the stories in which Murphy is booed are pretty wild, there is nothing like telling him how he originally kept the job at one point just because he ate “dog food” on the weekend update. It wasn’t actually dog ​​food, but this secret was apparently kept so long that nothing happened to his employment status. He had a chance to attend this gig, and even though he was away from SNL for many years, it’s a thrill to be back. Not only that, it also feels like he’s not going to wait 35 years for him to come back and do it again.

