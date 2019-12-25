advertisement

Dear Santa Claus: Can you also ensure that poor Oscar voters watch all films in time?

This is the time of year to make a list and check it twice. It is also time to take a (very short) break and prepare for the home run of the film awards, which all too quickly culminate in the 92nd Academy Awards.

To combine the two, I have my own list of Christmas wishes for this award season. Here are eight of them – one, I suppose, for each reindeer.

Wish No. 1: That Oscar voters watch the films in time.

According to the Academy, 344 films qualified for the Academy Awards this year. How many have you seen, voters? The problem is that given this season’s shorter schedule, with the earliest Oscars ever taking place on February 9, voters don’t have much time to see everything before the vote. The nomination process begins on January 2 and lasts only six days. It ends on January 7th. Voters who haven’t seen at least a few dozen candidates are far behind.

Incidentally, this is not the earliest vote that has ever started: you only have to go back four years to find that it started in late December. At that time, however, the voting period was at least 10 days, usually more. The date of January 7th is the earliest date ever due, which puts members of the Academy in a real crisis. Please have her hurry, Santa.

Wish No. 2: That “Uncut Gems” and “A Hidden Life” receive nominations.

In my perfect world, both would be nominated for the best picture because they are my two favorite films of the year. (If I had a voice that I don’t have, my other three choices when choosing Best Picture would likely be Pain and Glory, Parasite, and 1917.)

Now I know that “Uncut Gems” is a real long shot for the best picture and “A Hidden Life” even more. While a guy can dream, I just wish these two films were nominated for something.

Wish No. 3: The “Glasgow” receives a song nomination.

The selection list of the best original songs is full of songs from great films and songs by Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning songwriters and artists: Alan Menken, Elton John, Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Randy Newman, Paul Williams, Charles Fox Pharrell Williams, Diane Warren, Beyonce, Thom Yorke …

But I remember when a little song by a little British indie, “Falling Slowly” of “Once”, went up against a lot of big songs and got a nomination (and then a win), so I have hopes (and wishes) for ” Glasgow “from” Wild Rose “, a grandiose song that serves as the culmination of a grandiose indie about a young Scottish mother who wants to become a country singer.

And hey, one of the songwriters is an Oscar winner, if not for songwriting – it’s Mary Steenburgen who won the best supporting actress for “Melvin and Howard” in 1981 and now has a side career as a songwriter.

Side request: All nominees, whatever they are, should be listed on the Oscar show or none of them. Playing favorites, like some producers tried and others did, is an insult to the nominees and a recipe for disaster.

Wish No. 4: That international Oscar voters choose at least one challenging film.

The shortlist for the best international feature film consists of seven films selected by the General Committee. Voters from all branches of the Academy have seen and rated at least 12 of the 91 eligible films. and three from the Executive Committee, a small group tasked with adding worthy films that the General Committee may have overlooked. The Academy will never admit which films are which, but it is generally believed that the films saved by the Executive Committee are darker and more challenging than the general decisions made by the Committee – and some of the likely bailouts, including Son of Saul, have been nominated and win the Oscar.

(This year, the three films most likely to be saved are probably Beanpole, The Painted Bird, and Atlantics.)

Last year the second round vote was opened to more members and it is quite possible, maybe even likely, that none of the parades have been nominated. The vote was further expanded this year, which means that the five nominees could have come from the seven decisions of the General Committee, with the parades omitted again. It would be a shame for me if the changes in the rules reduced the role of the Executive Committee to putting challenging films on a shortlist from which they are not nominated – so I hope voters in the second round really think about them more adventurous and difficult films … once you’ve voted for “Parasite”, “Pain and Glory” and “Les Miserables”, of course.

Wish No. 5: That Antonio Banderas, Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy join.

The Best Actor race is very crowded this year, as in most years. The main competitors seem to be Adam Driver for “Marriage Story”, Joaquin Phoenix for “Joker”, Leonardo DiCaprio for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Robert De Niro for “The Irishman”, although De Niro was bypassed both SAG and also Golden Globe voters. And then you got Jonathan Pryce for “The Two Popes”, Taron Egerton for “Rocketman”, Christian Bale for “Ford vs. Ferrari”, George MacKay for “1917” …

There is little room for three of my favorite performances of the year: Antonio Banderas’ quiet but extremely touching director in “Pain and Glory”, Adam Sandler’s manic, desperate everyone in “Uncut Gems” and Eddie Murphy’s excited but moving Hustler in “Dolemite is my name. ”I want them all to be nominated, and I know it won’t happen, but I wish the best.

Wish No. 6: The voters remember Tom Hanks.

The academy liked Hanks, who was nominated for Best Actor five times in twelve years between 1989 and 2001, and became the second person after Spencer Tracy to win this award in two consecutive years for “Philadelphia” in 1995 and “Forrest” Gump “in 1996. But it’s been 18 years since Hanks was last nominated, despite being recognized by other bodies for” Charlie Wilson’s War, “” Captain Phillips. ” In the meantime, Mr. Banks and The Post are saved. (He was also nominated for a Tony and won six Emmys and a Kennedy Center during that time.)

You could imagine Hanks being the best supporting actress for his uncanny performance as Mr. Rogers in A Nice Day in the Neighborhood, but I thought he was a good supporting actress at least once, and I was wrong. As a big fan of “A Beautiful Day” and Hanks Performance, I hope that Oscar voters remember that they used to like the guy.

Wish No. 7: That we survive January.

By “we” I mean everyone involved in the award season: voters, activists, studios, caterers, experts … It’s getting brutal, people: I mean, the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards will be held in the first week of January alone AFA Awards Luncheon, the Brunch of the nominees for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party, the Golden Globes, the Cinema Eye Honors, the announcement of the winners of the National Society of Film Critics and the announcement of the Nominations from the Writers Guild, Directors Guild, Producers Guild, American Society of Cinematographers, Visual Effects Society and BAFTA. Plus more parties and shows than you want to know.

And from there it doesn’t get any easier: The Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Sundance will be held in the middle of the month if we don’t have enough to do in LA.

Wish No. 8: That the Academy and the Oscar producers continue and don’t play games.

If you want to hire a host, you should hire and announce a host as soon as possible. If you plan to go hostless, you should admit that. They don’t have time to stop, and secrecy won’t help them at a time when everyone is too distracted by the accelerated season to spend a lot of time thinking about the Oscar show.

And expanding the quizzes will definitely not increase ratings: the only thing that really does that is the nominated films that could be a problem this year. Audiences rose last year because three films with a gross domestic product of more than $ 200 million were nominated for the “Best Film” title. This year, however, “Joker” is the only film in this category with a real best pic shot. (Perhaps you could argue that Avengers: Endgame and Toy Story 4 belong in the category, but that’s the academy we’re talking about.)

The academy and producers Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor will likely receive a list of nominations in which “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” and perhaps “Joker” were the most successful films. You need to understand what that means, put together an entertaining show (yes, it will take more than three hours and you should accept that now) and move on.

