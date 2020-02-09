advertisement

The game’s winner, Ellis Genge, beat the critics, and head coach Eddie Jones took a hit against the Murrayfield crowd after England’s 13-6 win over Scotland in the Six Nations.

Genge’s only attempt at fiercely competitive competition took place under miserable conditions when England recovered from their first loss to France and the hosts suffered a second consecutive loss.

“We had a bump on the road last week and everyone wrote us off saying that we weren’t good enough and that our coach should be fired and that the boys were a different team than the World Cup,” said Genge.

“It doesn’t sting, but it’s classic, doesn’t it? They have a lot of sausages that say things that come to mind and what they’re about? We go out and win in Scotland in the rain and sing now all of our praise.

“It happens every week – you lose a game and suddenly you can no longer play rugby. I hope we silenced all the critics and they saw the game.”

Jones felt that his team dominated the competition except for a 15-minute break at the start of the second half, but was unfortunate that Owen Farrell was booed while he aimed the kicks.

“This is an old-fashioned Calcutta Cup game, isn’t it?” Said Jones. “Swirling wind, heavy rain, aggressive crowd without a lot of manners – you have to give everything to win.”

When asked what he meant by lack of manners, Jones added, “I thought you should show the respect of kickers.”

Farrell himself was enthusiastic about the attitude of his team and added: “We are more than anything else satisfied with the performance.

“Coming up here on a day like this, with a great atmosphere like today, made it tough for a game of rugby, but I thought we would stick to it for 80 minutes.

“It wasn’t all our way, we sometimes made it difficult for ourselves, but our attitude was exactly right, I thought. We wanted to do better and were very disappointed last weekend.”

Englishman Owen Farrell wins the Calcutta CupPhoto: Andrew Fosker / Inpho.

Scottish captain Stuart Hogg was understandably disappointed to suffer a narrow defeat for the second time in a row after losing to Ireland.

“We are exterminated,” said Hogg. “We worked incredibly hard during the week to make sure we were where we wanted to go, and unfortunately we ran out, but thanks to England they managed to control the ball and play in the right areas ,

“We had chances, we just didn’t make the best of it, but we just have to keep going, we can’t change anything.” Like last week, I’m proud of the boys’ efforts, but these things happen.

“We have done some good things in the last few games, but at the end of the day we are here to win friendly matches and we still haven’t made it.”

“We will return to the drawing board on Monday morning and make sure we are ready for a few weeks.”

Scotland’s head coach Townsend tried to give his team’s performance in the first two games a positive rating.

“It’s difficult because the players put a lot of effort into it and this is a game we always want to win for our nation,” Townsend told BBC Sport.

“But I told the players last week that we played against a team (Ireland) that lost only once in their own stadium in five years. We played against a team that was in the World Cup final and was in position in both games to win.

“This shows the quality that we have in our squad. Now we have to make sure we get the victory and reward for our efforts when we get back to those positions. “

