England are still sweating on Manu Tuilagi’s fitness after suffering a groin injury against France on Sunday. England is expected to be informed of the results of Tuilagi’s MRI scan on Tuesday. Given his past groin problems, Eddie Jones will be prepared for the prospect of losing his star center due to another break on the sidelines.

Jones appointed an unchanged 35-man training squad on Monday and opposed calls to add a # 8 specialist after England won in Paris. Tuilagi has been called up, but after a six-day turn to Saturday’s game against Scotland, he is unlikely to appear in Murrayfield. The 28-year-old has played eleven of the last twelve competitive games in England after recovering from a litany of injuries, including a career-threatening groin problem.

Excluding Tuilagi from Saturday’s game would be a heavy blow to Jones, who admitted that England must “find more power” after being beaten by France. Nevertheless, Jones has decided not to make any changes to his squad because he wants to stay in 8th place with Tom Curry in the absence of injured Billy Vunipola.

We have to find a way to get more strength because we have to pull through bodies, ”said Jones. “We have to find a way to make more variety.”

The possible absence of Tuilagi would make this endeavor all the more difficult, and since Henry Slade has an ankle injury and Ben Te’o is now deployed abroad, Jones’ options outside of the center are limited, as Jonathan Joseph is probably the favorite who is in Edinburgh starts. Mako Vunipola will return after a break in Paris and add ballast, while Anthony Watson is expected to be fit after a missed game against France with a calf injury.

Jones’ refusal to change his training team appears to contradict his statement that England’s slow start in Paris was due to the fact that he had held players back at the start of their training camp in Portugal due to club workload prior to the World Cup campaign. He said: “The only thing I can focus on is that we intentionally held back the players because we felt that after the World Cup and the rugby game they would need more of one to break.

Tom Curry will return to eighth for England against Scotland. Photo: David Rogers / Getty

“We only started training on Saturday and prepared shorter than usual for the first six nations. But that’s no excuse either, and we had trained enough to be right. “

However, Jones has always thwarted public opinion and decided not to include Harlequin’s number 8, Alex Dombrandt, who scored two attempts against Exeter on Sunday, in his squad. Instead, his attempts to make Curry No. 8 continue against Scotland. Jones believes the 21-year-old is in the form of the former All Black Rodney So’oialo.

“I see him as long-term No. 8, so I’m willing to put up with some mistakes so that he learns and becomes a better No. 8,” said Jones. “We don’t have a one-game selection policy, just look at players like Genge and how long it took him to be a test player – four years.” They have to complete this training and sometimes they start to feel pain. I think he can be a Rodney So’oialo player. A mobile, tough number 8 with ball skills.

“We can’t find another Billy, so we won’t go that route – we’ll find another type of player.”

– Guardian

