The former Raven of Baltimore and the University of Miami are among Manny Diaz’s staff

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Ed Reed returns to his roots and returns to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was hired as the new chief of staff for the Hurricanes football program, a deal that was announced on Thursday and will close when the school does a standard background check.

Reed is assigned to assist Miami coach Manny Diaz “in all aspects of the football program, including strategic planning, quality control, operations, player ratings and player development,” the university said.

Reed’s responsibilities also include team building, student and athlete mentoring, and as much recruitment as the NCAA rules allow.

“We are very excited to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables,” said Diaz. “He is not only one of the most successful players in the history of Miami, but also an enthusiastic cane who is very interested in this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be able to draw on his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis. “

Reed was a five-time All-Pro security officer, a member of the All-Decade team at NFL 2000, the defensive player of 2004, and made nine Pro-Bowls. He had 64 career interruptions, led the league three times in these statistics and scored 13 non-criminal touchdowns in his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s hard to say it’s not the greatest security in football history, is it?” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last year. “He is one of the 10 best players in the game’s history.”

In 2001, Reed was part of the youngest Hurricanes national team in Miami. He set school records for career interceptions (21) and interception return yards (369), won a Big East spear championship in 1999 and graduated with a degree in the liberal arts.

Reed is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the University of Miami Hall of Fame.

