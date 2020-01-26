advertisement

Economic sanctions against Iran are having an effect, experts who spoke to The Epoch Times agreed. Opinions differed as to the nature of the effects and the role of the sanctions if the Islamic regime hesitated to escalate after the murder of a top general.

General Qassem Soleimani was killed in Baghdad on January 3 by a missile launched by an American drone. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the strike as a preventive step to prevent Soleimani from carrying out an “immediate” attack on American assets.

In retaliation, the Iranian leaders ordered rocket attacks that hit two Iraqi bases on January 8 that housed US troops. They caused harm and injuries that were not life-threatening, but not deaths. On the same day, the Iranian military fired a Ukrainian airliner on alert for signs of US retaliation shortly after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Some reports suggested that Iran’s retaliation, which had been communicated to the Iraqi authorities in advance and did not result in a death, was calibrated to avoid military escalation with a powerful enemy.

“What Tehran knew was that a direct attack on the American military would likely have turned the current struggle of sanctions and proxy into a hot war between the two countries that the Iranian leadership does not want,” said Bishop, political advisor and media coordinator for the Mises Institute, said The Epoch Times.

“The extent to which sanctions have changed Iran’s military response to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani is less obvious,” added Bishop.

Sam Bazzi, a Middle East analyst and founder of the Hezbollah Watch surveillance project, said sanctions are a factor affecting Iran’s response, but since the country is still weak, U.S. military deterrence was the key factor, one Prevented escalation.

“US sanctions have not reached their maximum levels,” Bazzi told the Epoch Times. “Last year, Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD), famously said: The sanction needle is now around 6. We have to get 11.”

As such, there is much more room to harm the Iranian economy while the gradual deployment of US troops in the region prevents Khamenei (Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) from striking out as a US counterattack in a space – it is expected that the war will be devastating to an increasingly vulnerable regime, ”he said.

“These factors have prevented Tehran from taking appropriate revenge after the attack,” he argued.

Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, told The Epoch Times that Iran’s reluctance to provide a more vigorous response is likely linked to the hope of being sanctioned.

“Failure to respond in a recognizable, visible way obviously reduces the likelihood that additional sanctions will be imposed and the sanctions may be lifted in some way, either through Europe, China, Russia or any other non-US facility. Hanke said.

“Make an enormous difference”

In a press conference announcing new sanctions against an Iranian general for “monitoring the massacre of 148 helpless Iranians in the Mahshahr region,” US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, explained the impact of “maximum pressure” – Trump administration’s campaign on the Iranian economy.

“The sanctions we have imposed are the toughest we have ever imposed,” Hook said on January 17. “They make a huge difference, and the Iranian people are right to blame their own government for 40 years of corruption, mismanagement and kleptocracy.” “

The Trump administration’s director-general then said Tehran was facing “the worst protests” in its history, adding that Iranian oil exports were down more than 2 million barrels a day, reducing the country’s oil revenues by over 80 percent.

“This is equivalent to a loss of around $ 50 billion a year,” Hook added. “President Rouhani admitted that Iran has lost US $ 200 billion through US sanctions since its reintroduction. Iran is also facing a banking crisis that leaves around half of all bank loans behind.”

According to Hook, more than one in four young Iranians is unemployed and inflation is 40 percent.

“Today the question arises whether the regime is able to avoid a banking disaster and hyperinflation. The economy – the Iranian economy could shrink by up to 14 percent this year, ”added Hook.

International organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have taken note of Iran’s economic hardship.

“The Iranian economy is in a steep recession,” said the IMF in its recent economic outlook for the Middle East. “Production is expected to shrink by 9.5 percent in 2019 as U.S. sanctions continue to tighten.”

“Death spiral”

“The most important thing,” said Hanke of the Iranian economy, “is that they were really in a death spiral.”

Iran recently climbed to third place in the list of the most disadvantaged countries in the world of the Cato Institute, ahead of Venezuela and Argentina.

“My modified misery index is the sum of unemployment, inflation and bank loan rates minus the percentage change in real GDP per capita,” said Hanke, who developed the misery measure.

While the Iranian economy appears to be in a nosedive, the Hanke data point to a lower inflation rate than official figures claim.

Stable black market exchange rates between the US dollar and the Iranian rial, combined with other high-frequency data that he monitors daily, would be consistent with an inflation rate of 20 percent, he argued. This would support Bazzi’s observation that the Iranian economy is weakening enough to mitigate the effects of the sanctions.

Hanke also said that the impact of sanctions is weakened as the regimes usually find remedial measures.

“The history of the sanctions is always the same,” said Hanke. “Those affected learn to adapt and to mitigate the effects of the sanctions.”

According to the United States Institute of Peace, Iran has used a number of tactics to circumvent the sanctions, including storing oil in its tanker fleet at sea, disguising ships, and turning off transponders to prevent the persecution.

“If there is one art that we have perfected in Iran and that we can teach others at a price, then it is the art of avoiding sanctions,” said the Iranian Foreign Minister at the Doha Forum in December 2018.

Between May 2 and September 10, 2019, at least a dozen Iranian oil tankers delivered crude oil to China, Syria, and Turkey.

Even worse, the unintended consequences of sanctions are possible, said Hanke, which could trigger a “circling the car” effect. Here people gather around a regime that they are tired of and tend to fall because sanctions can easily be portrayed as an attack on the people and not on the leaders of the regime. He argued that the Iranian heads of state and government had effectively strengthened the perception of the sanctions against the public.

Hanke said Iran’s economic vulnerability was rooted in its interventionist policies.

“The economy is a state-controlled, intervening economy. The best way to think about it is interventionism. It has a lot of socialism, “he said, adding,” it has gotten worse over time since the revolution. “

He said it was “unimaginable” that any major initiative could take place without “the state’s fingers over it” and that “this would set the death spiral going”.

“The question is how fast the spiral goes. And that determines when they will bottom out, ”he said.

“Sanctions only accelerate the spiral.”

