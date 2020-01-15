advertisement

Smart light switches are great because you can add app and voice control to all lights in a room without having to spend up to $ 50 per lamp. But there are so many different options that it can be difficult to choose a good one. Well, we just made the choice a lot easier if you use Alexa, because ecobee has made a smart switch that is perhaps the most brilliant thing ever. The $ 80 ecobee switch + smart light switch is just like other smart switches because it allows you to control your lights with your voice or from your phone, but it is unlike any other switch because it has an Alexa smart speaker built in. That’s right … it’s an Echo Dot that stays in your wall! It is brilliant and it is now on sale on Amazon for $ 48.

Here are the bullets on the product page:

BEYOND SMART LIGHTING: With built-in motion detection, ambient light sensors and built-in Alexa, you can control the lighting of your home like never before.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: it only takes about 45 minutes, thanks to step-by-step in-app walkthrough and useful videos. Everything you need is in the box – no electrician required.

OPERATION EVERYWHERE: Don’t feel like getting off the couch? No problem. Use the Eco bee mobile app on your Android or iOS device to turn the lights on or off – or just go ahead and ask Alexa.

BUILT-IN ALEXA: turn the lights on and off, control other parts of your smart home or ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, set a timer, adjust the temperature and much more.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement