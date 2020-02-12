advertisement

Ecobank headquarters in Lomé. (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Ecobank has signed a cross-border transfer agreement with Alipay, the world’s leading payment and lifestyle platform, which aims to provide more inclusive financial services by providing workers with a fast, secure, affordable and convenient way to transfer money with them.

The partnership will facilitate instant transfers from Rapidtransfer, Ecobank’s payment solution, to Alipay users, which serve more than 1.2 billion people worldwide with their local e-wallet partners.

This provides an additional channel option which will increase the options available to users, help reduce transaction costs and improve the quality of service in the market.

Nana ABBAN, head of consumer banking for the group, said: “Our pan-African cross-border money transfer solution, Rapidtransfer, has provided transparent, convenient and affordable services to the African diaspora and its dependents based in Africa over the years. . It is therefore a natural extension for us to use it to offer the same benefits to migrant workers across Africa. Through our partnership with Alipay, we are further leveraging the scale and capacity of our unified payments ecosystem on the world stage. “

“We are delighted to partner with Ecobank and use our technology to deliver fast, affordable and convenient money transfer services to more users around the world, especially workers who live far from home. “said Ma ZHIGUO, head of Alipay, global head of money transfers. “We are committed to working with partners such as Ecobank, using innovative technologies to help global consumers access inclusive financial services, creating greater value for society and bringing equal opportunities to the world.”

The solution will be deployed across our entire footprint, subject to required local approvals.

