Emmanuel Neascu (2) is one of a growing number of children in Dublin who regularly have dinner at city food stands.

On Sunday evening he meets with his parents Cristina and Constantin on College Green, where Feed Our Homeless serves chicken curry and rice, sausages and mashed potatoes, as well as soup, tea, coffee, cookies and mineral water for everyone who needs it.

The two-year-old Romanian and Irish family shares a house with ten other people and pays 900 euros per month for a room. Constantin works as a kitchen porter and earns around 1,800 euros a month.

“We sometimes come here to eat to save some money. We like Ireland. It’s good to have a job, but it’s expensive to live, ”says Cristina. “It’s not so good if you don’t have a lot of money.”

Another family, including five children aged between two months and 17 years, is here with their mother. You live in a homeless shelter on nearby Gardiner Street and don’t want to be named.

They have no cooking facilities, says the 17-year-old girl, adding that the food here is “the best”. They eat quickly because they have to go back to the hotel to “get ready for school in the morning”.

I have a roof over my head. I go to mass every morning and I live

There are also several elderly people here, including a very frail woman aged 80. She wears a beige coat, wool pants and boots, and squats while waiting for the volunteers to start work. She does not want to speak to a journalist and only says that she is from the “south side”.

Dan Octivian, 32, originally from Romania, with a sleeping bag over his shoulders after receiving food from the charity Feed Our Homeless at College Green in Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers

Angela (74) does not want to give her last name. She comes from Co Meath and emphasizes that she is “not homeless” and does not come to eat regularly. When asked if money is tight, she says, “Well, that’s it. It is difficult to deal with and the staff here are lovely. “

John Nugent (75), originally from Doonbeg, Co Clare, rents a “small apartment” in Rathmines. “I suppose I’m here because I live above my means … I get out every day. I have a roof over my head. I go to mass every morning and I live.”

Voluntary projects

Feed Our Homeless, founded in 2016 by addiction counselor Tony Walsh, is part of a variety of voluntary projects that provide food to some of the poorest people in downtown and suburbs like Ballyfermot, Coolock, Clondalkin and Tallaght.

At College Green in Dublin, an elderly woman helps feed Our Homeless Charity. Photo: Damien Eagers

It operates a street stall three nights a week between 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and a rough sleeper campaign seven nights a week.

The numbers go up and up all the time. It is phenomenal. Things are not getting better. They are getting worse

On a Sunday evening, the stand ran out of food for the first time 90 minutes after opening.

The organization is one of at least a dozen voluntary groups founded in Dublin in recent years in response to the homelessness crisis, offering free groceries in the city center and suburbs.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive has raised concerns that groups may dissuade homeless people from providing legal services. But Mr. Walsh says the need is clear.

“The numbers are constantly increasing. It is phenomenal. Things are not getting better. They are getting worse. “

Most who use the food stall on Sunday evening seem to be between 30 and 55 years old. Some are in good shape and talk to volunteers.

The Feed Our Homeless food queue at College Green in Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers

Some eat quietly and leave, including an Asian woman in her forties who walks away from the booth to feed on close combat.

A woman in her thirties from Finglas says he has been homeless shortly after Christmas after arguing with her parents. “Everything just went wrong,” she says. For the time being she lives with a friend.

I had everything I worked on the buildings. I tried to get work. It doesn’t come through as soon as they see that you are homeless

Some sleep restlessly, explaining that they prefer to go to hostels for drug use and theft in hostels. Some say they would use the hostels if they had their own room, but most rooms are multi-occupancy.

Declan (55), who does not want to give his surname, shows a picture of his “campsite in the mountains” – a tent and a stove in a field. He drives into the city by bus every day. “The hostels are totally dysfunctional,” he says.

sad

Some are clearly desperate. An argument arises in the early evening when a man takes a bar of chocolate without queuing up. He gets excited and shouts: “It’s just a bar.”

Mr. Walsh takes him aside and explains that he is welcome but has to queue up. He stops crying. He has been sleeping in Phoenix Park since January last year and has “just enough”.

At the age of 50 and from Co Offaly, he was expelled from his apartment two years ago because it was “damp” and the landlord was no longer allowed to let her.

“I’ve been homeless since then. I had everything I worked on the buildings. I tried to get work. It doesn’t come through once they see that you are homeless.

“A way out? A place. Give me a place. A place to stay and I will work. I pay my rent. I will do everything. People don’t notice. “

