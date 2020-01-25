advertisement

If you eat too much salt, the extra water stored in your body increases your blood pressure. So the more salt you eat, the higher your blood pressure. The higher your blood pressure, the higher the pressure on your heart, arteries, kidneys and brain. This can lead to heart attacks, strokes, dementia and kidney disease (PHOTO / File).

Mbale – In most rural Ugandan houses, you will find a small box of salt on the table.

And you will notice that each time the head of the family receives food and sauce, he adds salt before even testing it.

In urban centers, most restaurants, hotels and homes have a salt shaker strategically placed in the kitchen and at the dining table for those who need more salt.

Salt, also called sodium chloride, contains about 40% sodium and 60% chloride.

According to Dr Muhammed Mulongo (Bulambuli district), it is true that the human body cannot live without sodium (salt), it is necessary to transmit the nerve impulses, to contract and relax the muscle fibers (including those of the heart and blood vessels), and maintain a good balance of fluids but it doesn’t take much for that.

Dr. Mulongo adds that only a quarter of our daily intake comes from the salt we add ourselves to food – the rest is hidden in the food we buy, including bread, sauces, soups and some grains.

“It is true that we all want to sprinkle it or add a pinch of salt during meals, but research shows there is a danger,” said Dr. Mulongo.

A letter from the Harvard Heart of Harvard Medical School titled “ Take it with a grain of salt ” tells everyone that salt is sodium chloride, the white crystals that remain when the water in sea ​​evaporates, adding that it is the sodium in the salt that causes most human health problems.

“One teaspoon of sodium chloride” “table salt” “contains 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium and there is evidence that salt can directly affect the heart, aorta and kidneys without necessarily increasing pressure arterial “, reads the health report of the Letter of Heart.

The Harvard letter adds that some people are extremely sensitive to salt “” their blood pressure increases and decreases as a direct result of the amount of salt they receive but others do not seem to be affected at all.

Dr. Mulongo recommends that salt sold in supermarkets and salt shakers in restaurants be required to carry a tobacco-style health warning on the front, in particular by the World League Against Hypertension and major international health organizations.

Dr. Julian Abeso says that salt makes your body cling to water and that if you eat too much salt, the extra water stored in your body increases your blood pressure, so the more salt you eat, the higher your blood pressure high.

“And the higher your blood pressure, the greater the pressure on your heart, your arteries, your kidneys and your brain,” explains Dr. Abeso, a pediatrician at the Mbale regional hospital.

Dr. Abeso warns that people should limit their sodium intake to reduce their risk of serious illness.

She revealed that medical staff across Uganda are considering salt and table salt purchased from supermarkets to have a label on the front saying “limit your use”.

“They should have something like” Too much sodium can cause high blood pressure and cause stomach cancer. Limit the use of salt. Added Dr. Abeso.

Dr. Norm Campbell, former president of the World Hypertension League and general internist, professor of medicine, community health sciences, and physiology and pharmacology wrote in the Journal of Clinical Hypertension, that it was time to d take a tougher approach to food salt. reduction.

“Unhealthy diets are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, and excessive salt consumption is the main culprit, which would have caused more than three million deaths worldwide in 2017.”

“The World Health Organization has set a goal for countries to reduce sodium intake by 30% by 2025, and governments and the food industry have worked together to reduce salt in processed foods. However, urgent action must now be taken to educate consumers about these dangers, ”added Dr. Campbell.

According to the World Health Organization, the human body needs a small amount of sodium to drive nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain the right balance between water and minerals.

The WHO says it is estimated that we need around 500 mg of sodium per day for these vital functions.

In an article published on January 31, 2013 | GENEVA on WHO publishes new guidelines on dietary salt and potassium WHO recommends that adults consume less than 5 g (just under a teaspoon) of salt per day (1) and for children : The WHO recommends that the maximum recommended intake of salt for adults be adjusted downward for children from 2 to 15 years old according to their energy needs compared to those of adults.

Sodium is found naturally in a variety of foods, including milk and cream (about 50 mg of sodium per 100 g) and eggs (about 80 mg / 100 g). It is also found, in much higher amounts, in processed foods, such as bread (about 250 mg / 100 g), processed meats like bacon (about 1500 mg / 100 g), snack foods like pretzels, cabbage with cheese and popcorn (about 1,500 mg / 100 g), as well as in condiments such as soy sauce (about 7,000 mg / 100 g) and broths or broth cubes (about 20,000 mg / 100 g).

WHO also adds that too much sodium in the diet can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, as well as loss of calcium, some of which can be extracted from the bones.

According to Dr. Jonathan Wangisi, DHO Mbale, although salt is an important part of our daily diet, an excess can interfere with the proper functioning of the kidney and lead to other health complications on the body.

He said that apart from the salt that people add to the food they cook at home, there are other sources taken unconsciously.

“Most processed foods are kept with salt, which increases salt consumption, yet the body needs about 1.5 g to 2.3 g of salt per day, but most people only think ‘with the salt they used when cooking. They forget that small snacks will make their salt intake higher than the recommended grams, ”adds Dr. Wangisi.

He added that. “People are not aware of the amount of salt they consume daily and the impact on their blood pressure and warnings would deter many from consuming unnecessarily high levels of salt,” he said.

Dr. Wangisi says that a low-salt diet leads to an increase in life expectancy because it reduces the risk of hypertension by 30% and the benefit of the drugs is doubled when the daily consumption of salt is reduced by 4, 6 g, he says.

According to WHO, research has found that too much salt causes high blood pressure, which can lead to stroke and heart disease, and experts generally agree that the evidence against salt is convincing.

Report says a human body retains water when we eat salt, raising blood pressure until our kidneys flush it out, and too much salt over a long period of time can exert pressure on our arteries and lead to prolonged high blood pressure, known as hypertension, which causes 62% of all strokes and 49% of coronary heart disease events.

Dr. Rose Nanyonga, Vice Chancellor of the International University of Clarke, simple lifestyle changes covering diet, exercise and regular checkups can help reduce the risk of hypertension and others noncommunicable diseases.

“Simple changes to the way people live can make a difference – minimizing salt intake, active living and minimizing weight gain,” added Dr. Nanyonga.

Dr. Paul Kasenene of Well care good services says that salt keeps the body clinging to water and if too much is taken, the extra water stored in the body increases blood pressure.

He explained that the type of salt that most people use is processed table salt and that it is like processed sugar not designed as natural salt and therefore has 2 challenges; Lack of many essential and beneficial minerals in natural salt and it is processed and therefore the chemicals and additives used to make it mean that it will have certain disadvantages.

“And this processed salt is really one of the main reasons why salt is harmful, even most of the research that shows that salt is harmful is done using such salt which does not have many benefits”, said Dr. Kasenene.

WHO adds that research has shown that if kidney disease is left untreated and blood pressure is not lowered, the damage can lead to kidney failure; it is when the kidneys are no longer able to filter the blood and the body is poisoned by its toxic waste.

The World Health Organization recognizes salt reduction as a cost-effective intervention to reduce the burden of ill health around the world.

At the 2011 United Nations high-level meeting on NCDs, member states agreed on a global target of reducing the average salt / sodium intake of the population by 30% by 2025.

The signers of the position statement; reduction in average salt / sodium consumption in the population by 2025, including the World League Against Hypertension, Resolve to Save Lives, the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on Salt Reduction, the George Institute for Global Health, World Action on Salt and Health, Consensus Action on Salt and Health, World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Nutrition, University of Warwick, Hypertension Canada and British and Irish Hypertension Society.

But other studies also point out that low sodium intake has also been linked to several other harmful health effects and that consuming too little salt can lead to increased cholesterol and triglycerides, resistance to insulin and hyponatremia (too little sodium in the blood).

