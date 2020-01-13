advertisement

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – A new business owner hopes to breathe new life into a small community in Schuylkill County.

Stephanie Cereghino is the manager of the Pottsville Pub and Inn, but soon she will also be the owner of her own place, less than six miles away.

“I drove here, looked at it and just fell in love with the bar itself. It’s beautiful and the surroundings, I heard great things,” said Cereghino.

As the first independent Cereghino company, the New Philadelphia restaurant will be appropriately named Independence Grille.

It takes the place of the coal box that was closed in 2017.

Business owners try to keep the small town of New Philadelphia alive, but they are haunted by closed shop fronts.

Neapolitan Italian eatery closed just a few months ago.

Although a business can close, area owners still think it’s worth giving New Philadelphia a chance to fight.

“I don’t foresee a ‘hotspot’ but I hope it will be a happy place, a happy place for families to eat, a bit of nightlife for the area, because I heard that there really isn’t too much of that around here. So I just hope it will be a fun, happy place, “said Cereghino.

Dory’s discounts are just across the street from Independence Grille. Dorothy Lintner opened the place 5 years ago. She says it gets busier every year and she is optimistic about her new neighbor.

‘I love it. The more souls, the more joy, “said Lintner.

Cereghino hopes that the town’s location, sandwiched between two of the most populated places in Schuylkill County, will also bring in people outside of New Philadelphia.

“It’s right in between. It’s right on (Route) 209, so it’s handy for people in Pottsville, it’s handy for people in Tamaqua. So maybe it’s a small town, but it’s a small town right in the middle of everything. So hopefully we bring a number of communities together and do something good here. “

Cereghino hopes to open its doors to customers by the end of the month.

