MCELHATTAN, Pa. – February 3 is a special day for Clifford Johnson of McElhattan. It is his birthday and Clifford celebrates 103 years of life.

“It’s exactly the same as every other day,” Clifford laughed.

Family and friends went to his farm to celebrate the occasion. His son lives in the neighborhood and has taken over the family farm.

“It’s great,” said Joe Johnson. “He can’t believe what we did to the farm and there was never so much cattle here. Now he just sits there all day and watches those cows in the meadow.”

“There are no words to express how grateful we are for him, how healthy he is. The things he knows and the names he still knows, everything you want to know, he can tell you,” his daughter Betty said Toner.

Clifford tells Newswatch 16 that his favorite thing about his birthday is the homemade ice cream and cake.

According to the state, Clifford Johnson is the oldest resident of Clinton County and has some tips on how to live a long life.

“Well, eat well and work hard. I eat well and sleep well. “

According to the family, Clifford maintains good health and rarely visits a doctor.

