Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has received several awards from the Dolphins, is not ready to commit to a return to the next season – but he seems sure that this is a good option.

DAVIE – When quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was questioned by the media about his future on Thursday, it was hard to get rid of anything other than the gut feeling that he wasn’t done with the dolphins.

“I feel great physically,” he said. “… I still like to play, so it will be difficult, um, let’s see. I don’t know that it will be a difficult decision. I just think that I will go through the proper process and find out things.”

Just a few minutes earlier, the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick learned that the organization and the media had voted him Dolphins MVP for 2019. Not only will he end the year with 13 games – his longest since 2015 – he’ll also be the dazzling leader of the dolphins and take home the team’s Don Shula Leadership Award.

Even though the Dolphins are 4: 11 against the New England Patriots in the final on Sunday, Fitzpatrick said that he will be happy if he belongs to a team that has been 4-0 in the last eight games after the season opener : 4 drove.

“We really gathered here against many difficult situations and scenarios at the end of the year,” he said. “We played much better football.”

Fitzpatrick is the only player in the history of the league to have thrown a pass for eight different teams in 15 seasons, although this is not comparable in any previous season.

“They are all unique and different in their own way,” said Fitzpatrick. “He definitely has his own little file in the filing cabinet.”

Fitzpatrick admitted that the losing streak – which included a short break in Josh Josh’s favor – was a tiring time. When asked whether his experience in Miami met or exceeded his expectations, he said, “If you had asked me in the third, fourth, or fifth week, I might have given you a different answer.”

A Miami Herald report earlier this week concluded that people near Fitzpatrick encouraged him to consider retiring. Did it actually come to his mind?

“No way,” he said. “It was a difficult time for me because I didn’t put this team in the first games and didn’t play well enough. It’s hard to question this decision. I love being out there, too play and be part of the solution.

“It was hard for me to be part of the solution every day, whether it was Josh’s help or being out there and taking boys with me. It is part of the game that I enjoy and that I have tried since I was in the lineup. “

What is stopping him from committing to 2020? After all, Fitzpatrick is committed for next year and is expected to earn another $ 5.5 million. However, the Dolphins will track a franchise quarterback in draft, so both sides will have to make some decisions.

“Not at all,” said Fitzpatrick about the influence of the team movements on his plans. “I think part of it for me is that I just sit down with my family and it is something I owe them and my wife and what I have to say. My wife has always supported me very much whatever I do would like to. “

It is also a question of what he wants to do. He has seven children and he and his wife decided to keep the rest of the family in Tampa so the children wouldn’t have to change schools again.

“I knew it was going to be difficult,” said Fitzpatrick. “The difficult part is not getting on a plane or getting in my car and driving back and forth. This part is not difficult. But it’s the dance night. It’s the soccer game. It’s possible to get the award for attend the student of the month or have dinner at Chick-fil-A and watch the guy make balloon animals. That’s all. It’s silly and it’s small and maybe in a big way, it’s unimportant but that are the things you miss that make it harder and harder to miss them each year you get older. That is definitely part of it for me. “

He admitted being alone in an apartment affected his team MVP year. A positive impact.

“I think maybe I could put even more time and focus and energy into the game plan while I was here during the week, and I think that was a positive result,” he said. “But the difficulties of not having them here definitely outweigh the positive ones.”

Maybe Fitzpatrick won’t stop being a full-time football player and full-time father until 2021. Talk about a challenge.

“I think retirement will be a lot more difficult than playing football,” he joked. “Then I can’t give up some of those duties like I might.”

