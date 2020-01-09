advertisement

BENGHAZI – Forces in eastern Libya led by Khalifa Haftar said on Thursday they would not give up their military campaign against rival factions in the capital Tripoli, saying they reject a call by Russia and Turkey for a ceasefire.

A statement from the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army of Haftar (LNA) hailed Russia’s bid “to seek peace and stability in Libya” but asserted “the continued efforts of the armed forces in their fight against terrorist groups … who control … capital Tripoli. “

A top-level source close to the LNA, who asked not to be identified, described the statement as a “conditional acceptance” of Russia and Turkey’s call Wednesday for a ceasefire to begin on January 12th.

Haftar forces launched an offensive to take control of Tripoli in April that was soon stranded on the outskirts of the city. However, the LNA has gained an edge in recent weeks as fighting intensified and it seized the coastal town of Sirte on Monday.

Libya has been divided into rival camps based in Tripoli and the east since 2014, each with their own set of institutions.

The Haftar offensive raised a US-led peace thrust and again a conflict that has fueled migrant smuggling in Europe in recent years, giving space to Islamic militants and disrupting oil supplies.

Both Russia and Turkey have become increasingly involved in the Libyan conflict, with Turkey supporting the internationally recognized National Accord Government (GNA) in Tripoli and the armed factions supporting it. Turkey’s parliament voted last week to allow a troop deployment in the North African country.

Russia has largely backed Haftar, maintaining relations with the GNA.

In recent months Russian military contractors have deployed alongside the LNA, which has also received air support from the United Arab Emirates and support from Jordan and Egypt, according to U.N. experts and diplomats.

The GNA has said it welcomes any serious calls for a return to the political process.

“The GNA urgently wants to restore peace and, as far as possible … we will exercise our legal right to enter into military alliances and protect our country from attacks,” the senior GNA adviser said. , Mohamed Ali Abdallah in a statement on Thursday.

The GNA “welcomes any credible ceasefire proposal, but we have a duty to protect the Libyan people” from the Haftar offensive, he said. (Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli and Alaa Swilam; Additional reporting and writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Grant McCool)

