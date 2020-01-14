advertisement

The beachfront property is super hot this January: a Bondi apartment attracted 104 groups, and a Bronte apartment sold for $ 5.4 million, $ 700,000 above the target price.

McGrath’s Angus Gorrie said he was “blown away” because he thought the two-bedroom apartment at 21/24 Sandridge Street in Bondi Beach was a record number of groups.

advertisement

“So that’s 104 groups, which means we had about 200 people in the apartment during a 30 minute inspection,” said Gorrie.

MORE: Paddington building where Lucio is for sale

Paul McCartney’s manager’s house sells for $ 33 million

The north-facing, 56 m² apartment on the fourth floor offers windows from three sides and a balcony with a view of the coast.

But it is not perfect: it takes work and only has “scattered” off-street parking, which means that it is best to be dressed first.

The suggested retail price was $ 775,000 based on a similarly sized one bedroom apartment with a similar view that was sold last September for $ 720,000.

After great interest, he and his colleague Astrid Joarder have now increased the guide to $ 800,000 and moved the auction two weeks ahead of January 25, the Saturday before Australia Day.

Mr. Gorrie explained the great interest: “It was probably the first time this year, so there is new energy and confidence and currently no stocks.”

Another sign of the strength of the market is yesterday’s sale of the US Woo family’s renovated Bronte apartment worth $ 5.4 million.

Mr. Gorrie had a $ 4.7 million guide to the three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3/13 Bayview Street before an auction scheduled for February 1.

CONNECTED:

Woo family hoping to win an expat

Mr. Gorrie listed the top floor apartment – with great sea views, direct access to the elevator and pool – in early December, knowing that it would be popular during the summer vacation, possibly with an expat who visited.

He issued nine contracts, including three expats.

As of yesterday, it was on the market with an offer of $ 5 million and sparked a bidding war between four parties.

In the end, it was a downsizer on the north coast that won the competition, and Mr. Gorrie had closed the deal long before the planned auction day.

advertisement