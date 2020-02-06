advertisement

A man living in the East Midlands is said to be on a ship that has been quarantined for coronavirus.

About 3,700 people and crew members are trapped on the Diamond Princess in the port of Yokohama, about 40 km from Tokyo.

This led to the screening of all remaining passengers and crew, and another 10 cases were confirmed, according to Sky News.

Passengers were asked to stay in their cabin and food was delivered to them.

On Wednesday, it was reported that a passenger had been transferred from the ship under a blue sheet and given to the paramedics in protective gear.

An Oxfordshire couple are on board and a man from Eastwood, Nottinghamshire.

He was named Alan by Sky News, but no last name was given.

He told Sky News: “If we are confined to a cabin for 14 days, it will drive us crazy. If the virus does not catch me first, my wife will probably push me overboard after a few days!

“The advantage is that the weather is nice and I can see the ocean.”

He added: “We were rather hoping to leave the ship in the next few days, so we have not yet contacted the British government.

“I would like them to send a plane to take us home as they did for those in China because all of our return plans are ruined and the demand and cost of future flights is increasing daily.”

