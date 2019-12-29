advertisement

Residents of Gippsland in the Far East of Victoria were ordered to flee an out of control flame. The authorities assume that this will be an “important fire and weather day” in the history of the state.

In the strongest warning to date, rescue commissioner Andrew Crisp urged everyone in the region – including locals, tourists, and long-distance trucks – to leave today ahead of a horrific forecast for tomorrow.

There are currently an estimated 30,000 vacationers in the region, many of whom believe that they are camping in the wooded area.

Temperatures in several cities in the state are expected to rise by the mid-1940s. However, strong winds and thunderstorms can cause fire fighters to no longer fly.

Meteorologist Kevin Parkes said it was the first time since 1897 when the temperatures reached the highs predicted for the third day in a row.

Mr. Crisp said the fires were predicted to hit the Princes Highway and warned those who did not take advantage of current escape conditions to be caught in the area.

“Considering that the Princes Highway is the only way to get to or from this part of the state, you could be stuck in East Gippsland for a few days because we already closed Bonang Road from the East because of the risk in that part Gippsland, ”he said.

“The Great Alpine Road is also closed. There are not too many ways in and out of the state. It is important that you think very, very seriously about going. “

Mr. Crisp asked residents and visitors to register. Find. Reunite website that allows authorities to track how people move around the state. Anyone camping in the region should get out now.

“There is a lot of state park. There are many forest areas. There are undoubtedly people who camp in these areas. This is the last place you should be, ”he said.

“Today, but especially tomorrow. You shouldn’t be in parks or camping in the woods. Parks Victoria tries to close all parks. We warn you fairly – you shouldn’t be in the parks.

“You may think you know where the fires are. There could be no fires and they could be near you. You may not find a way out of your current location. We take that very, very seriously.

“We have more than 550 forest fire managers in Victoria working on the fires.

“They will not work on the fires tomorrow. They will come from these fires. They will move into protection communities.”

Mr. Crisp warned that 1,000 firefighters and 60 trucks were on standby.

“So don’t rely on a fire truck to protect your house,” he said. “You have to get out of there. Here, too, we are well equipped in terms of aviation. So tomorrow we will be using more than 70 helicopters and planes that do everything they can.

“However, it is very likely that they will not be able to fly. We have heard great stories about helicopters and planes that save houses. Do not rely on these helicopters and planes tomorrow. We will do everything we can, please however, to leave East Gippsland east of Barnesdale, along the coast, in the parks, in the forest. You shouldn’t be there tomorrow, and we want you to get out now. “

An emergency warning has been issued for Bonang, Cabanandra, Deddick Valley, Dellicknora, Tubbut and Amboyne in the East Gippsland region of the state

“Leaving now is the safest option before conditions get too dangerous”

Alarm first issued on Saturday evening, said.

“Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.”

People in nearby Goongerah and Martins Creek were also instructed to flee the fire that fell on their communities in an easterly direction.

The police in the area have knocked on the door for the past two days.

The Mallee district in northwestern Victoria has a complete fire ban that will extend to the entire state tomorrow.

Kevin Parkes of the Bureau of Meteorology said that tomorrow is likely to be a “significant fire and weather day in Victoria’s history” and that temperatures in most cities are likely to reach the mid-1940s.

“In fact, we’re aiming for 43 degrees in Melbourne, 44 degrees in Mildura and Swan Hill, even in the areas where there is a fire in East Gippsland, and the temperatures are also 40 degrees,” said Parkes.

“When 40 people get injured in Melbourne, it’s the third time this month. We

I haven’t seen such temperatures in Melbourne for three days since 1897. So it’s been a long time. “

Harmful winds are also forecast for the southwest of the state, including The Otways, parts of Central Victoria from Geelong to Melbourne and the Alpine region, where gusts of 90 to 100 km / h were expected.

Thunderstorms and dry flashes are expected in the north and east, which could trigger further fires.

