East Fife host Airdrie with manager Darren Young looking for his team to upset the specifications and return to the top four.

The Bayview team slipped to fifth after losing 1-0 to Montrose last weekend, but Young is confident that if his players can show a ruthless nature, they will see the Diamonds in shape.

Young said, “Airdrie rose to second place because it was able to win games.

“They have won seven of the last 10 games and this race has been accomplished by winning in different ways.

“They had successes based on attack after attack, but they also won victories by simply crushing them.

“This is what happened against Forfar last weekend where, according to all accounts, they did not play well but managed to get ahead in the second half and won a 1-0 victory .

“The way they played makes them favorites for this one, but we generally like to be the underdogs. I hope that will be the case again. “

The defeat against Montrose is still there with Young, who added: “We had three major chances to score and we never took one.

“We had an open objective, a head-to-head situation and a free head. In these situations, you expect to get at least two goals and we have never scored one. “

Ross Dunlop continues to be absent with a wrist problem and Kyle Bell remains absent with a knee injury but Kevin Smith has been added.

Young said, “Kevin looks good at training and is painless for the first time in a long time. He didn’t have playing time, so I can’t just throw him out, but he could play a role in this game. “

