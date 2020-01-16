advertisement

Debabrata Sarkar, a senior executive in East Bengal, indirectly investigated the merger of arch-rival Mohun Bagan and ATK on Thursday and said his club was never for sale.

Kolkata-based businessman RP Sanjiv Goenka, the main owner of the Indian Super League team ATK, acquired 80 percent of the shares in Mohun Bagan on Thursday. The new club will start as a team from ISL 2020-21.

“This is not our topic for comment. It is up to those in charge and fans of the Mohun Bagan Club to react and see where they want to go … It is none of our business, ”Sarkar told PTI.

“We would never sell our club. We will always stick to what our fans and members say. They want investors to come, but protecting the dignity of the club will be our priority. Our members will endeavor to run the club whatever is possible, ”he said.

East Bengal currently has major investors in Bangalore-based Quess Corp., but it is planned to break the alliance by the end of this season. It remains to be seen how East Bengal will join ISL, for which a high franchise fee has to be paid.

According to the AFC’s recommendations for the proposed Indian soccer roadmap, there is a way for two I-League clubs to be included in the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season.

“We will continue to keep an eye on the club’s legacy. We want an investor who can preserve the club’s identity, who will run for generations and who will keep the future intact. Hopefully we will be successful,” said Sarkar.

“It is difficult to say what will happen next season. You just got on the train, we will see when the next stop comes,” he concluded.

