East Bengal fans will be able to follow the rest of the team’s I-League engagement at the original home stadium – Salt Lake Stadium – from February 13th.

This happened after the government of West Bengal – the owner of the stadium – agreed to a call from the East Bengal club and granted a huge discount on the rent. East Bengal now only has to pay Rs. 15 thousand per match instead of the regular rent of Rs. 15 lakh. Since the discount is not available to clubs with corporate sponsors, East Bengal was unable to take advantage of it from the start until its investor, Quess Corp., was present.

The fans called on the club to take steps to make Salt Lake Stadium the regular venue and appealed to State Secretary of Sports Aroop Biswas. Since the appeal came from the club and not from his investor, who has already announced his decision to part with East Bengal, the minister agreed to cut fees. This is where East Bengal meets Punjab FC on February 13th at Salt Lake Stadium.

Before that, East Bengal has to show up at Kalyani Stadium on Friday to take on the challenge of former champions Aizawl FC. After a surprising defeat by AIFF youngster Indian Arrows in the last game, East Bengal has to clean up in seventh place (with 11 points from nine games) to improve his position.

The hosts lack striker Marcos de la Espada, who was knocked out in the defeat by Arrows. The newly hired Ansumana Kromah may take a look at how East Bengal is trying to regain its rhythm. The Aizawl team has its own problems on the performance front because they have only managed one win in the nine games they have played so far.

