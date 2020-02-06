advertisement

The I-League club East Bengal would like to host the English Premier League giant Manchester United for a friendly game later this year, but is now actively looking for sponsors to make this possible.

A delegation from Manchester United had kicked off the game last year and visited Salt Lake Stadium, which was planned to mark East Bengal’s 100th anniversary, but the budget was estimated to be over Rs. 30 crore, East Bengal is now in a dilemma.

“You are happy and submitted the report after the inspection. After May, we can decide whether to play or not. We are now busy finding new investors, ”Debabrata Sarkar, Executive Member of East Bengal, told PTI.

advertisement

After breaking ties with current sponsors Quess Corp, who will retire at the end of the season, East Bengal is desperately looking for sponsors.

Also in the current I-League season, East Bengal has to face four defeats in five games, including a derby debacle in seventh place in the table.

advertisement