Good evening guys. Hello and welcome to the East Bengal vs Indian Arrows live blog in I-League. This is Dominic Richard and I will keep you posted as the action unfolds at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

LIVE UPDATES:

10 ‘SHOT! Jaime Santos Colado with a double win over Espada, but Santo’s last shot is blocked by the Indian Arrows’ defense.

6 ‘ Two more corners wasted by EB. There have already been a number of air battles. Indian arrows dominate here.

3 ‘ Two corners already for East Bengal and both screw it up. This is the ninth meeting between the two sides and East Bengal has beaten Indian Arrows in the last eight games.

AND WE’RE ON THE WAY!

Match preview

The Kolkata giant East Bengal welcomes the AIFF development team Indian Arrows in its I-League campaign today.

The Reds and Golds had a difficult start to 2020 with three trot defeats that severely impacted their pursuit of the title. The victory against Chennai City definitely made the camp easier.

Arrows continues to play his experimental brand of exciting football, with Indian football coach Igor Stimac paying close attention to them.

“Motivation is not a problem for these boys. We are a young team that evolves and learns with every game, and we will do that against East Bengal, ”said Shanmugam Venkatesh, head coach of Indian Arrows.

He added: “Results are important, but in principle we are a development policy side. We trained hard every day and all the boys grew into single players and players over the course of the season. “

For East Bengal, Asheer Akhtar was solid in the background. Brandon Vanlalremdika also had a brilliant outing and could start again at the expense of Pintu Mahata.

East Bengal captain Lalrindika Ralte said: “After a great game against Chennai, the mood is very good. Everyone feels positive, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Indian arrows will be a difficult challenge. They have young players who like to run a lot and have great possession. It will not be easy. “

After a 12-point deficit to Mohun Bagan just two weeks ago, a win for East Bengal will only put him six points away from his arch-rival and then return to the title race.

Game details

East Bengal vs Indian Arrows start at 5 p.m. IST and can be viewed on 1Sports and FanCode app.

