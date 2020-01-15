advertisement

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the match between Quess East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala in the I-League. As the action unfolds at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, I, Manasi Pathak, will inform you of news from the game.

Live updates:

advertisement

1 ‘- Kicking off! East Bengal against Gokulam Kerala is on the go at Kalyani Stadium.

Lineups

East Bengal XI: Lalthuamawia Ralte, Asheer Akhtar, Kamapreet Singh, Jaime Santos, Pintu Mahata, Kassim Aidara, Marcos Espada, Lalrindika Ralte, Marti Crespi, Juan Mera, Abhishek Ambekar.

Gokulam Kerala XI: Ubaid CK, Naocha Singh, Andre Ettiene, Marcus Joseph, Salman K., Wungngayam Muirang, Shibil Muhammed, Justin George, Muthu Mayakkannan, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Henry Kiseka.

Match preview

Quess East Bengal returns home after a long break, preparing host Gokulam Kerala for a win at Kalyani Stadium so that both teams can stay alive in the title race.

East Bengal, who suffered their first defeat of the season in the last game against Churchill Brothers, will try to get back on the winning streak. The Reds and Golds are fifth in the table with eight points from five games, and a win over Gokulam Kerala secures them a place in the top three.

East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez said before the game: “We have to be very strong and focused in defense. In the attack we will try to create as many opportunities as possible and hopefully implement them. We have to do a good job of playing this game, which will certainly be difficult considering that Gokulam has a similar perspective. “

Gokulam Kerala FC has had a difficult game in recent games and the results have not favored the Kerala outfit. Even though Marcus Joseph is in great shape, the team has not managed to get a number of good results.

Gokulam will be disadvantaged against East Bengal because defenders Haroon Amiri and Mohamed Irshad are suspended. The team will also be concerned about a recovering goalkeeper Baskaran who had to be dismissed due to a head-on collision during the game against Chennai City.

Coach Fernando Andres Santiago Varela said: “Quess East Bengal is always a strong opponent with very good foreign and Indian players. We will do our best to win abroad. “He added:” Irshad and Amiri are experienced players, but we will replace them with two players who are our capital for the future and do a good job. “

“Regarding bad luck, I think we are the team that scores the most goals in the championship and we are not effective enough. We have to improve on this point and hopefully be as quick as possible. “

Game details

East Bengal v Gokulam Kerala will be broadcast live on DSport and can be streamed in the FanCode app from 5:00 p.m.

advertisement