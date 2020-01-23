advertisement

Tetris is perhaps the most iconic video game of all time. Even people who otherwise stay away from video games may have played the fascinating puzzle game at some point in their lives. Originally introduced in the 1980s, the fact that the game still resonates with users today is a testament to the simple yet engaging gameplay of the title.

That said, if you happen to be a Tetris fan who has previously purchased Tetris Premium or Tetris Blitz in the App Store or via Google from Apple, you cannot play either from April 21, 2020. Currently, users who shoot one of the the above apps are now greeted with a warning that the countdown to the locked app has started.

The message also appears in the App Store itself as a warning to potential buyers and partially reads:

Hello fans,

We’ve made a great trip with you so far, but unfortunately it’s time to say goodbye. From April 21, 2020, the Tetris® app from EA is no longer available and can no longer be played. Keep in mind that you can still enjoy the game and use existing items in the game until April 21, 2020. We hope you enjoyed this game for many hours and appreciate your support. Thank you!

Now there are many reasons to hate EA – and EA Sports in particular – but what is going on here is not an EA decision. It appears that EA does not actually own the Tetris game. On the contrary, it is owned by the Tetris Company and the licensing contract with EA was finally on its way.

Moreover, last year Tetris Company announced a new deal in which a company named N3TWORK would become the exclusive developer and publisher of Tetris on smartphones and tablets.

That said, if you want to play a version of Tetris that won’t disappear after a few weeks, you can view the free version of N3TWORK in the App Store for iOS devices or in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

