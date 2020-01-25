advertisement

ELAZIG – A powerful earthquake hit eastern Turkey late Friday, killing at least 21 people and collapsing buildings in cities near the vibration center that was strong enough to be felt in some neighboring countries.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Elazig province, about 550km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by more than 270 earthquakes, 12 of them over 4.

Seventeen people were killed in Elazig and four others in neighboring Malatya province, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) said, adding 1,030 others were also injured in hospitals in the region. He said rescue efforts were under way in three different areas in Elazig.

Early Saturday footage showed emergency workers rescuing three people in Elazig after 12 hours under rubble. Another woman in Elazig was rescued after 13 hours as authorities heard rumors, with the government saying another 30 people were still trapped.

State-run broadcaster TRT showed footage of dozens of workers at dawn using shovels to dig a partially collapsed building in Elazig. The windows were smashed and balconies from at least four stories had been knocked to the ground.

The teams worked through the night with their hands, drills and mechanical diggers to remove bricks and plaster from the wreckage in the province where nighttime temperatures dipped to -8 degrees Celsius.

“Our homes were demolished … we cannot fit inside them,” said a 32-year-old from the town of Sivrice, the epicenter of the earthquake that struck just before 9pm. (1800 GMT).

“In our village some people lost their lives. I hope God will help us, “said the man, who only gave his first name, Sinas.” Our animals died. Our families gathered around the fire to spend the night covered in blankets, “Sinas said as he and a relative tried to warm themselves by a small fire.

State media in Syria and Iran reported that the quake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the earthquake.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described it as a “Level 3” incident under the country’s emergency response plan, meaning it required a national response but did not require international assistance.

He said Turkey, which is seismically prone to earthquakes, had learned lessons from previous disasters that helped it address Friday’s incident. Drones were deployed in search operations and to communicate between the provinces.

Emergency crews and rescue equipment were dispatched from other provinces to Elazig after the earthquake. Turkish Airlines flag carrier launched additional flights to Elazig from Ankara and Istanbul to assist transport rescuers.

AFAD warned residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the risk of further collisions. She said beds, blankets and tents were being sent to the area, where some people took refuge in sports gymnasiums. Turkey’s Kizilay aid group also shipped food, heat and other materials to the region.

“I wish the Lord’s mercy on our brothers who lost their lives in the earthquake and urgent recovery for those injured,” President Tayip Erdogan said on Twitter. He said his ministers of Interior, Health, and Environment and Urbanization were in the region for inspections.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the western city of Lim, 90km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people became homeless.

In 2011, an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Ercis, about 100km (60 miles) north, killing at least 523 people. (Reporting by Umit Ozdal in Elazig; Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Dominic Evans, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Omer Berberoglu, Mert Ozkan and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Michael Perry and Mark Potter)

