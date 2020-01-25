advertisement

ELAZIG – The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey reached 22 on Saturday as rescuers searched for about 22 more people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck late on Friday in Elazig province, about 550km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by more than 390 earthquakes, 12 of which were over 4 in magnitude.

Eighteen people were killed in Elazig and four others in neighboring Malatya province, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) said, adding 1,031 others were also injured in hospitals in the region. He said rescue efforts were under way in three different areas in Elazig.

Early Saturday footage showed emergency workers rescuing three people in Elazig after 12 hours under rubble. One woman was rescued after 13 hours and authorities rescued another woman in Elazig about 15 hours after the earthquake.

Speaking in Elazig, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 39 people had been pulled from the wreckage since the quake, but that 22 others were still trapped.

Speaking alongside Soylu, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 128 wounded were still receiving treatment and that 34 of them were in intensive care but not in critical conditions. He said additional medical centers would be set up if needed.

State-run broadcaster TRT showed footage of dozens of workers at dawn using shovels to dig a partially collapsed building in Elazig. The windows were smashed and balconies from at least four stories had been knocked to the ground.

The teams worked through the night with their hands, drills and mechanical diggers to remove bricks and plaster from the wreckage in the province where nighttime temperatures dipped to -8 degrees Celsius.

“Our homes were demolished … we cannot fit inside them,” said a 32-year-old from the town of Sivrice, the epicenter of the earthquake that struck just before 9pm. (1800 GMT).

“In our village some people lost their lives. I hope God will help us, “said the man, who only gave his first name, Sinas.” Our animals died. Our families gathered around the fire to spend the night covered in blankets, “Sinas said as he and a relative tried to warm themselves by a small fire.

State media in Syria and Iran reported that the quake was felt in those countries. Local media in Lebanon said the cities of Beirut and Tripoli also felt the earthquake.

On Friday night, Soylu described it as a “Level 3” incident under the country’s emergency response plan, meaning it sought a national response but did not seek international assistance.

He said Turkey, which is seismically prone to earthquakes, had learned lessons from previous disasters that helped it address Friday’s incident. Drones were deployed in search operations and to communicate between the provinces.

Emergency crews and rescue equipment were dispatched from other provinces to Elazig after the earthquake, with thousands of rescuers and medical personnel on the ground during rescue efforts. Turkish Airlines flag carrier launched additional flights to Elazig from Ankara and Istanbul to assist transport rescuers.

AFAD warned residents not to return to damaged buildings because of the risk of further collisions. She said beds, blankets and tents were being sent to the area, where some people took refuge in sports gymnasiums. Turkey’s Kizilay aid group also shipped food, heat and other materials to the region.

“I wish the Lord’s mercy on our brothers who lost their lives in the earthquake and urgent recovery for those injured,” President Tayip Erdogan said on Twitter. He said his ministers of Interior, Health, and Environment and Urbanization were in the region for inspections.

Environment and Urban Development Minister Murat Kurum, who spoke with Soylu on Saturday, said five buildings in Elazig had collapsed in the earthquake and had several other structures severely damaged. He urged residents to avoid entering their homes while experts inspected damage to buildings.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the western city of Izmir, 90km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people became homeless.

In 2011, an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Ercis, about 100km (60 miles) north, killing at least 523 people. (Reporting by Umit Ozdal in Elazig; Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Dominic Evans, Tuvan Gumrukcu, Omer Berberoglu, Mert Ozkan and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Michael Perry and Mark Potter)

