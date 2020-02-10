advertisement

The results of these earthquake parliamentary elections will continue to unfold, but it is already clear that the landscape in which our politics take place has been rearranged for the third time in three elections.

If change was the message of this choice, wild volatility is the trend of the last three.

There is no reason to believe that this process will stop this year.

Since the economic crisis has ended Irish voters’ steadfast stance on the pattern of voting that has prevailed for decades, there have been sudden, violent fluctuations in the elections. Basically, Irish voters are obliged to do everything.

This time the decision fell on Sinn Féin – to an extent that neither this party nor its competitors had really understood until the ballot boxes were opened. However, since the election of its first TD in Cork South-Central, where Donncha Ó Laoghaire defeated Martin and Simon Coveney to win the election, the party has enjoyed the spectacle of Sinn Fein candidates, often in early counts across the country storm home with huge – and extravagant – surpluses.

“Unprecedented Power”

The election has brought the party to a position of unprecedented power in the republic. Mary Lou McDonald must now decide what to do with this newly discovered force. She says she wants to go to government; It remains to be seen how seriously she wants to pursue this goal.

Sinn Féin wants power to push ahead with its economic reform and Irish unity agenda. However, it will be aware of the Labor Party experience, which has benefited from the sudden waves of support that entered the government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and decimation in subsequent elections, even among voters who wanted to change have suffered.

For a party that always thinks long-term, there are as many political arguments for Sinn Féin leaving the government as there are for standing up.

For Fine Gael, the party faces a loss of seat and – perhaps – a loss of power. But things were going much better than feared a week ago when a complete meltdown seemed possible.

However, forecasts indicate that losses are inevitable. Prominent figures such as Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and outspoken hillbilly Kate O’Connell are enthusiastic, while Secretary of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell-O’Connor could still be replaced by new party colleague Jennifer Carroll MacNeill.

When they chose him, Fine Gael TDs – and it was the TDs who chose him – hoped that Leo Varadkar could be a transformative figure, an election winner. It has become clear in the past few weeks that this would not happen. But he could still maneuver her back into the government.

For Fianna Fáil, the result is a disappointment and a paradox. It’s the second lowest result in its history after the 2011 rescue massacre. But politics is a fun old game. Micheál Martin could still end up as leader of the largest party in Dáil if the counts separated from him later.

government formation

The result dramatically limits his government options, and both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael focus inexorably and intelligently on government building. Your leaders will have to make far-reaching decisions quickly and under pressure. Should they be separate or hanging together?

The Greens are also dealing with a paradox – a disappointing result that can still be considered the best ever. Eamon Ryan has made clear his desire to become part of the next government as the campaign progresses, but these efforts have affected these results.

However, they have not been completely wiped out; Even a combination of two of the big three could be slightly below the 80-seat mark required to run a Dáil majority. In this case, such a coalition might need help and the Greens might be ready to provide it. When the gentleman closes a door, he opens a small window.

The Labor Party lost the seats of Joan Burton and retired Willie Penrose, and looks like she will lose Jan O’Sullivan’s seats, although she hopes some of these losses may be caused by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin in Dublin Bay North and Ged Being able to replace Nash in Louth.

Hope for Kevin Humphreys in Dublin Bay South fades, while Alan Kelly remains in his life in Tipperary. In reality, however, Labor is a national life support party, and you will wonder where its growth will come from during another resistance struggle.

independent

The smaller parties and independents inevitably had a mixed fate. Things are looking good for the Socialists, who have not escaped Labor’s attention.

There have been headlining victories for Michael Healy-Rae in Kerry and Micheal Collins in Cork South-West, for Richard Boyd Barrett in Dún Laoghaire and Bríd Smith in Dublin South-Central. But losses and retirement are likely to reduce the number of independents in the next Dáil.

The fate of the independents who were part of the outgoing government says something important about Irish politics today.

Two failures in the face of possible losses – Finian McGrath and John Halligan -, an actual loss in the form of Shane Ross, two almost certain losses for Katherine Zappone and Kevin “Boxer” Moran and only one survivor in Sean Canney will give everyone the opportunity to have one Government thinking food for thought.

It’s not just parties that are punished for being in government. Independents can also face public anger.

This is now a feature of Irish politics that will weigh on the minds of everyone who will deal with the elaborate dance of government building in the coming days.

