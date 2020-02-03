advertisement

Asheville, NC (WLOS) – Earth Fare, an Asheville-based supermarket that opened in 1975, has announced it will close all stores.

“Earth Fare is proud to serve the health food and health food market and the decision to start closing our stores was not taken lightly,” said a press release on February 3, 2020. I would like to thank our team members for theirs Thank you for your commitment and commitment to our customers as well as our suppliers and suppliers for their partnership. “

advertisement

Earth Fare cited financial charges as one of the reasons for the closure.

“While many of these initiatives improved business, ongoing retail challenges hampered the company’s progress and ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is financially unable to continue operating in the future, ”the company said in a press release. “As such, we made the difficult but necessary decision to start selling inventory liquidations while continuing to engage in a process of finding potential applicants for our businesses.”

The company announced that all employees had been informed of the forthcoming closure of the company’s stores and headquarters.

However, some Earth Fare employees have told News 13 that they only experienced the closure after watching the news online this morning. They say that they are sad and frustrated.

Some buyers are also shocked by the news.

“I’m pretty surprised,” said Ron Hertwig, an Earth Fare customer. “From an economic point of view, you never know which people or which decisions will be made, but yes, disappointed because we enjoy coming here.”

In the release, Earth Fare encouraged buyers to take advantage of sales at nearby locations.

advertisement