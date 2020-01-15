advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The past decade has been by far the warmest on earth on earth, crowned by the second hottest year on record, two US agencies reported. And the scientists said they see no end to the way man-made climate change continues to break records.

“This is real. It is happening,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, at the end of a decade plagued by forest fires, melting ice and extreme weather conditions that researchers have repeatedly linked to human activity.

The 2010s averaged 58.4 degrees Fahrenheit (14.7 degrees Celsius) worldwide, 1.4 degrees (0.8 C) higher than the 20th century average and more than a third of a degree (one fifth of a degree C) warmer than the previous decade, which had been the hottest on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The decade saw eight of the hottest ten years on record. The only other years in the top 10 were 2005 and 1998.

NASA and NOAA have also calculated that 2019 is the second hottest year in 140 years of record keeping. Five other global teams of surveillance scientists agreed, based on temperature readings from the Earth’s surface, while various satellite measurements indicated that the year was from the hottest on record to the third the hottest.

Several scientists have declared that the years to come will be even warmer, eliminating these years from the record books.

“If you think you’ve heard this story before, you haven’t seen anything yet. It’s going to be part of what we see every year until we stabilize the greenhouse gases” from burning coal, oil and gas, said Schmidt, who was at the American Meteorological Society convention in Boston, where it was so hot last weekend that he went jogging in shorts and a T-shirt. Boston had its hottest January day on Sunday at 74 degrees, 2 degrees higher than the old record.

“It is disappointing to think that we could quickly break world temperature records,” said Kim Cobb, climate specialist at Georgia Tech. “2020 has a horrible start to the climate, and I fear what the rest of the year will bring us.”

NASA Schmidt said that overall, the Earth is now about 1.2 degrees C (nearly 2.2 F) warmer since the start of the industrial era, a number that is important because in 2015, world leaders have adopted a goal of preventing 1.5 C (2.7 F) of warming since the rise of large industry from the mid to late 1800s. He said this shows that the global goal cannot be reached. (NOAA and the World Meteorological Organization have put warming since the dawn of the industry slightly lower.)

“We have strong human-caused global warming,” said Friederike Otto, a climatologist at the University of Oxford. “What we are observing here is exactly what our physical understanding tells us to expect and there is no other explanation.”

Other explanations based on natural causes – extra heat from the sun, more reflection of sunlight from volcanic particles in the atmosphere, and just random climatic variations – “are far too small to explain the trend in the long term, “climatologist at Princeton University Says Michael Oppenheimer.

Scientists have said that data from a decade is more revealing than measurements from year to year, where natural variations like El Nino, the periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean, come into play.

“Man-made climate change is responsible for long-term warming – it is responsible for why the 2010s were warmer than the 2000s, which were warmer than the 1990s, etc.”, a said Andrew Dessler, climate scientist at Texas A&M University, in an email. “But humans are not responsible for why 2016 was warmer than 2015 or why 2019 was warmer than 2018.”

NOAA said the average global temperature in 2019 was 58.7 degrees (14.85 ° C), just a few hundredths of a degree less than 2016, when the world obtained additional heat from El Nino. It is 1.71 degrees (0.95 C) higher than the 20th century average and 2.08 degrees (1.16 C) warmer than the end of the 19th century.

The past five years have been the hottest five ever, nearly 1.7 degrees (0.9 C) higher than the 20th century average, according to NOAA.

Last year, the Earth was colder than the 20th century average was 1976, before the birth of the Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, French President Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump Jr.

If you want to know what it means to people and the world, look at Australia ravaged by forest fires, said Schmidt and others.

Global warming is already observed in heat waves, melting ice caps, more forest fires, more severe storms, downpours causing flooding and accelerating sea level rise, a said Hans-Otto Portner, who heads the team of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change which is examining the impact of climate change.

Dr. Renee Salas, a Boston emergency doctor and Harvard professor studying the health effects of climate change, said “these temperatures are not just statistics but names and stories,” said worker of construction and an elderly man without air conditioning who were his patients this summer.

“The planet has a fever,” said Salas, “and that is his symptom.”

