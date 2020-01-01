advertisement

January 1, 2020 Steve Hanley

Insanity, they say, is always doing the same thing and expecting a different result. If that definition is correct, then the world as we know it is completely insane. Bonkers. Hopelessly messed up. It is common at the beginning of a new year, a new decade, a new century or a new millennium to look back at what has not worked in the past and promised to do things differently in the future. Usually those vows don’t last long.

According to legend, people in Europe in December of 999 believed that the world would end at midnight on the last day of the first millennium. Wealthy people spent the month giving away their possessions in an effort to get right with God before the end time. On New Year’s Eve everyone gathered in churches all over the country to await their fate. When the sun came up the next morning, all those formerly wealthy people immediately began to restore their assets and return to their greedy ways. In other words, they have learned nothing from the experience.

Some say that mistakes are the best teachers. Elon Musk says that burning fossil fuels is the biggest mistake people have ever made. If so, few seem to learn from it. Fossil fuels still form the foundation of modern society, although there are perfectly good alternatives that do not threaten humanity with extinction and are now even cheaper.

The earth is blessed with abundant energy from the sun. Every 24 hours enough sunlight falls on the earth to meet the energy needs of every man, woman and child for a whole year. A 4th student would tell us that it is smart to move away from the energy sources that threaten our existence to renewable sources that will satisfy the needs of all people for millions, if not billions of years. So why don’t we do it?

The answer can be found in human nature, the genetic codes that have been applied to our brain cells since our history. Back in the vague and distant past, people learned to fear others. When the neighbors said they would eat you for dinner, they meant exactly that.

Over the centuries, much of humanity has learned to hate “the other” and to fear anyone who was different. People with dark skin were demonized, as if their brains, hearts, lungs, feet and other body organs were somehow different, more sinister and a threat to existence. People from abroad whose nose or eyes or lips or ears looked different were also considered dangerous. People who ate certain foods or used certain herbs were considered suspicious.

Because of all this, the world kept turning and wars were fought out. Fear and hatred led to massive deportations of people who were considered too dangerous to live in a polite society. Bickering about religion has caused more deaths than any other factor. Ethnic and religious conflicts are so commonplace that they have inspired countless satirical songs, poems and plays.

In the 60s, when America was really great, the Kingston Trio had a hit with these lyrics: “The whole world is partying with unfortunate souls. The French hate the Germans, the Germans hate the Poles. Italians hate Yugoslavs, South Africans hate Dutch … and I don’t like anyone very much! “Not much has changed since then.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUwbZ9AlSPI [/ embed]

Harvard professor and serial satirist Tom Lehrer complained in his brilliant National Brotherhood Week. To know: ‘Oh, the Protestants hate the Catholics and the Catholics hate the Protestants. And the Hindus hate the Muslims and everyone hates the Jews. ‘Alarming and offensive? Certainly. But is it correct? Oh yeah. Speaking of Muslims, whom we now call Muslims, they have been slaughtering each other for centuries because of a disagreement over a few words in the Quran, the holy book that they believe teaches peace.

Is our destiny hate?

It should now be fairly clear that hatred for others prevents civilization from fulfilling its God-given promise. In America, crying mobs are hurling intently at people with brown skin, migrants, refugees, Jews, people who dare to offer food and water to refugees, gays, lesbians or women who assume that they can control their own bodily functions without state approval.

And America calls itself a Christian nation. Anyone with the most fleeting understanding of the New Testament knows that it is anything but. The culture of hate permeates American culture, fueled by those who have learned how to bring others to ever higher levels of hate using Twitter or other social media.

We all know that hating others is wrong and ultimately defeats itself. As Marvin Gaye taught us: “War is not the answer, because only love can overcome hatred.” We also know that Jesus gave his life to teach us how to love each other, but somehow the message did not get through. Maybe it’s a matter of perspective?

The overview effect

Earthrise is the name given to the first photo of the Earth floating in space, all alone in a black void. It was taken by Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders on Christmas Eve, 1968. Almost everyone who has ever traveled in space was stunned at seeing the earth from that perspective. The powerful emotions released by the experience have become known as ‘the overview effect’.

According to The Guardian, Edgar Mitchell, a member of the Apollo 14 mission and the sixth person to walk on the surface of the moon, was so overwhelmed by his experience that he wanted to grab politicians by the neck and drag them into space to to see the same thing he had seen. He reported that looking back at Earth from space caused him to develop “an immediate global consciousness.”

Now Steven Pratscher, a psychologist at the University of Missouri, wants to recreate that experience here on earth. “There is a lot of division and polarization and decoupling between people. We would like to see if we can recreate the overview effect on Earth to have an impact on those problems,” he says.

Pratscher plans to recruit 100 volunteers who are equipped with a waterproof virtual reality headset and are immersed in a large barrel of warm, salt water. The buoyancy simulates the weightlessness of the space and the VR device shows them images of the earth from space. The high-definition, 360-degree video was produced by Silicon Valley startup SpaceVR.

Some volunteers get the full immersion experience, some will float but will not see the video, and some will watch the video while lying in bed. Before and after their one-hour session, participants complete a series of questionnaires to assess whether they had mystical experiences, felt more connected to others, or what psychologists call an “emotional breakthrough” moment. The persistence of any effects is reassessed after a week and a month later.

“It may perhaps evoke these mystical experiences to a certain extent, and I am curious if they will have lasting effects, for example on people’s values ​​and behavior, especially with regard to how people view the earth and the environment, and the things that they do that could have an impact on the environment, “says Pratscher.” We may cause irreversible consequences for the earth, so hopefully people wake up to see that there are more things we can do to save the planet, the environment to protect and live in more harmony. “

Not every astronaut has reported experiencing the Outline Effect, but according to The Guardian, those who say that seeing the entire planet in the darkness of space, without national boundaries, makes them feel like they are citizens of the Earth instead of a certain country. Many are struck by the thinness of the atmosphere – the stunning beauty of the planet – and feel compelled to protect it when they return.

“It was a revelation in slow motion to me,” says Ron Garan, a former NASA astronaut who will not be involved in the trial. “It’s a deep sense of empathy, a deep sense of community and a willingness to forgo immediate satisfaction and take a more multi-generational view of progress.”

“From space, the planet is a constantly changing masterpiece and the pure beauty is absolutely breathtaking. It looks like a shining jewel and you realize that it is home to everyone who has ever lived and everyone who will ever be. But another thing that struck me was a sobering contradiction between the beauty of our planet and the unfortunate reality of life on our planet. It filled me with a sense of injustice. It made me angry. “

“You can sit there in a job to think of this contradiction and then realize that you are on the answer. The answer is that when people put aside their differences and work together, they can do anything. You want people to shift that shift into have perspective, planetary thinking. You want them to come out and solve problems in the context of the real world as a whole, to solve problems of several generations, and not to save things, “he says.

If you live near the University of Missouri, you can sign up for the experiment. Or you can buy a copy of Earthrise in poster form, hang it on your wall and ask yourself: “Are we really going to ruin this in the name of hatred and stinginess?”

Resolving the threat of an overheated planet will require the joint effort of every person on Earth. Perhaps Professor Pratscher’s experiment can help us learn to work together for the common good instead of tearing each other to pieces and destroying the only house we will ever have. Hey, it’s worth a try. Nothing else seems to work.

The teachings of Jesus have fallen on deaf ears. Muhammad’s wisdom has been transformed into an omnipresent anger that spans centuries. The Hindu gods Brahma, Saraswati, Lakshmi, Vishnu, Shiva, Durga, Harihara and Ardhanarishvara have not stopped India from declaring a holy war against Muslims. The thoughts of Confucius and Buddha did not prevent China’s leaders from imprisoning millions of Uyghurs. If the world eventually becomes a cold, dark cinder floating through space, there is an excellent chance that religious intolerance is the main reason why people were unable to work together to tackle the causes of an overheated planet.

Imagine

Is there any hope? Can people ever learn to work together in peace and harmony for the benefit of all of us? If the past is a guide, there is little reason for optimism. If we keep doing what we have always done, we are doomed. Satirist YIP Harburg, author of the song Over the Rainbow and creative genius behind the movie The Wizard of Oz, thought about this question and came up with these thoughts.

God flattened the world in six days.

On the seventh, He said, “I will rest.”

So he turned the thing around in orbit

To give it a dry-running test.

A billion years passed,

Then he looked at the swirling blob.

His spirit fell when He said:

“Oh well. It was just a six-day job.”

The opposite of Harburg’s dark humorous vision is the song Imagine written by John Lennon and released in 1971. The starting texts perfectly describe the Outline effect.

Imagine that there are no countries.

It is not difficult to do.

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion either.

Perhaps on the first day of a new decade, listening to Imagine could once again provide us with a clue as to how to save the world from the ravages of human activity. Click on the link below, sit back and let the ideas Lennon sang percolate through your brain. In their own way, they can be just as powerful as the Outline Effect and you don’t have to travel all the way to Missouri to experience them.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOgFZfRVaww [/ embed]

Peace.

