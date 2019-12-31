advertisement

London’s FTSE 100 declined Tuesday for its second straight session, as traders booked year-end gains after the index’s best performance in three years and as a strong strongest share of exporting firms.

The FTSE 100, which rose for 11 consecutive days earlier this month, fell 0.6% as a stronger export reserve attracted by lower BAT and AstraZeneca.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 went 0.2% lower in thin trade, as most investors were away during another shortened holiday week.

advertisement

“As the New Year’s Eve is falling in the middle of the week, I suspect we’ll have to wait until Monday to see how the financial markets want to throw the kitchen sink as the new budget year begins,” the analyst said. of OANDA, Jeffrey Halley.

After a year of worries about raising awareness about the US-China trade dispute, global central bank policy, British policy and Brexit, concerns on all fronts have fueled sharp gains for UK markets in December.

Tensions between the United States and China have eased and hopes for concrete progress on the trade front were boosted on Monday when White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said countries would sign an agreement early next year.

The victory of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election and the prospect of a clear process towards leaving the European Union on January 31 have been cheered, as has the attitude of the US Federal Reserve and its peers to keep interest rates steady at present.

This cocktail helped the FTSE post its best month since June and a 12% annual gain – its highest since 2016. The middle caps enjoyed their best month since January and reached 25% for year, their best performance since 2013.

Investors will now shift focus to 2020, seeking the most detailed details of a US-China Phase 1 trade agreement, as well as Britain’s negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union.

The UK markets will remain closed for New Year’s Day on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Alex Richardson)

advertisement