After more than a year of research and feedback from customers, Delta and American Express have finally re-launched their line-up of seven co-branded credit cards. All of which received new designs, improved benefits and, best of all, higher welcome bonuses as a reward for new sign-ups.

To indicate how great a marketing effort is for both companies, this is actually the first time that all seven cards have increased offers at the same time – some of those offers also represent record highs of all time. Of course there are considerations to take into account, such as increased annual costs in most of the line-up, but the new benefit structures generally mean that these cards will mean new added value for many consumers. “We are excited to bring years of planning and in-depth research to life with new benefits focused on more ways to earn miles, get to status faster and make travel easier,” said Sandeep Dube, Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement & Loyalty and CEO – Delta Vacations.

Read on for a look at the new benefits of each card and how you can use some (such as the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express card) to score incredible welcome benefits of up to 100,000 bonus miles depending on the card.

Annual contribution: $ 99 (except during the first year)

Limited welcome bonus: Up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $ 2,000 on purchases on your new card in the first three months, and earn another 10,000 bonus miles after your first card membership anniversary. (Note: this offer will expire on April 1.)

New earning structure: 2x on eligible Delta purchases, restaurants and American supermarkets

Other important points: In addition to the benefits we noted above, Delta has added the option of earning a Delta flight credit of up to $ 100 if you spend $ 10,000 during a calendar year. Sound like a lot? Not really – it’s just about spending $ 833 a month, not a very hard threshold for many cardholders to turn over. This card also has other benefits such as a free checked bag and priority boarding. The annual fee is a little higher, but not much – just $ 4. Also worth mentioning are two previous benefits associated with this card, unfortunately no longer. They are the opportunity to earn a Medallion Qualification Dollar (MQD) exemption by making purchases with the card and the option to purchase discounted Delta Sky Club passes for $ 29 per person.

Annual contribution: $ 250

Limited welcome bonus: Up to 100,000 bonus miles – an all-time highest bonus for this card. You earn 80,000 bonus miles after you use the card to make $ 3,000 in purchases in your first three months, then another 20,000 bonus miles after your first card membership anniversary. (Note: this offer will expire on April 1.)

New earning structure: 3x for eligible Delta purchases and purchases directly from hotels, 2x from restaurants and American supermarkets

Other important points: We pointed out above that all these co-branded cards had actually been given a makeover, and in this case we mean it literally. This card not only has a new design and a new name – it is now also available in a new metal form. You will actually have to apply for one of the new metal-based cards, but still.

Let us also remove some of the negatives associated with this card. First, the annual fee has been increased from $ 195 to $ 250. Discounted SkyClub passes also increase from $ 29 to $ 39. For anyone trying to reach elite status, you still earn 10,000 after spending $ 25,000 bonus Medallion® qualification miles and then another 10,000 MQMs when you spend $ 50,000 in a calendar year, but you can no longer earn an exchangeable amount of miles as part of that benefit. Now that this has been avoided, the plus points of this card include an improved profit percentage, such as cardholders who now earn 3x on Delta purchases and on hotels (up to 2x). The profit percentage in restaurants and American supermarkets has also doubled to 2x.

The Platinum Delta Amex also offers a Global Entry / TSA PreCheck fee credit (every four years for Global Entry and every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck) of up to $ 100. You can also still score an annual accompanying certificate and other benefits remain the same, such as your first checked bag for free, boarding with priority and 20% savings on food and drinks.

Annual contribution: $ 550

Limited welcome bonus: Up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs – this is also an all-time high bonus award associated with this card. How to reach 100,000 is achieved by earning 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 bonus MQMs once you have spent $ 5,000 on card purchases in the first 3 months. After that, you will earn another 20,000 bonus miles after your first birthday of card membership. (Note: this offer will expire on April 1.)

New earning structure: 3x on eligible Delta purchases (from 2x)

Other important points: A higher annual rate, a renewed design and a new metal shape for the card accompany a whole series of new benefits, including the annual guidance certificate that is valid for the main cabin, Comfort + or first class, plus a first checked-in bag for free and priority to get in . You can also score a few one-off guest passes for the Delta Sky Club (in addition to the existing individual Sky Club membership), as well as free access to American Express Centurion Lounges when you fly Delta with a ticket purchased on the card (up to two guests can also participate for a fee of $ 50 each). The card also offers free upgrades for non-medallion members and a Global Entry / TSA PreCheck fee credit (every 4 years for Global Entry, every 4.5 years for TSA PreCheck) of up to $ 100. Among the changes to this card: You can no longer earn exchangeable miles for meeting certain spending thresholds as part of the Miles Boost. Sky Priority security access has also been eliminated.

Annual contribution: Good news, there are no annual costs!

Limited welcome bonus: 15,000 bonus miles once you have spent $ 1,000 on this card in your first three months. (Note: this offer will expire on April 1.)

New earning structure: 2x on eligible Delta purchases and restaurants worldwide

Other important points: Of the previous maps we’ve mentioned, this is the only one without annual costs – and also the only one that is renewed with new extra benefits by giving up one of the old ones. Even better for those of you who leave the country, relieves the card of foreign transaction costs and gives you access to Pay with Miles so that you can offset part of the cost of a flight with your miles.

This is definitely a strong card for beginners who want to supplement their Delta SkyMiles earnings, as opposed to someone looking for a luxurious, flashy card offer.

Now let’s change the switch and switch to the Delta Amex business cards that also all have makeovers, new names, new card art, new benefits – and, most importantly, new welcome bonuses that are offered for a limited time. “We are so excited to offer these new products that give consumers and entrepreneurs more value, an improved travel experience and more ways to earn rewards,” said Eva Reda, executive vice president, Global Consumer Partnerships, American Express.

Annual contribution: $ 99 (this will be waived during your first card year)

Limited bonus offer: Up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after spending $ 2,000 on card purchases in the first three months, plus earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first card membership anniversary. (This offer will expire on April 1.)

New earnings structure: 2x on Delta purchases, restaurants, American shipping and American advertisements in selected media

Other important points: This card adds a $ 100 Delta flight credit every year after $ 10,000 in spending, in addition to eliminating Sky Club access discounts and the MQD waiver. Small business owners will undoubtedly also be happy with the increased earning rate for shipping and advertising in the US.

Annual contribution: $ 250

Limited bonus offer: Up to 100,000 bonus miles. Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $ 3,000 on purchases on your new card in your first three months, and earn another 20,000 bonus miles after your first card membership anniversary. (Offer expires on April 1)

New earnings structure: 3x on Delta purchases and purchases made directly at hotels, 1.5x on some eligible purchases of more than $ 5,000 (up to 50k miles per year), and 1x on all other eligible purchases

Other important points: This card should be particularly attractive to business owners who often charge large purchases, many of which now yield 1.5x. This card also adds a Global Entry / TSA PreCheck request credit, although it increases Sky Club access to $ 39 and reduces the bonus miles you earn through Miles Boost (although the bonus MQMs do not change). At the same time, the annual fee has been increased to $ 250.

Annual contribution: $ 550

Limited bonus offer: Up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® qualification miles. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® qualification miles (MQMs) after spending $ 5,000 on purchases on the card in your first three months, plus an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires on April 1)

New earnings structure: 3x on Delta purchases, 1.5x on all purchases after spending $ 150k in a year

Other important points: This card has undergone the most changes. In addition to the new revenue structure mentioned above, the card adds two Sky Club guest cards (in addition to your individual Sky Club membership that comes with the card). Cardholders also have access to Centurion Lounges when buying a Delta ticket using the card, and they will also enjoy free upgrades for non-medallions. In the meantime, the annual fee increases to $ 550 and cardholders will no longer earn bonus redeemable miles at the Miles Boost thresholds, nor will you get Sky Priority security access anymore.

