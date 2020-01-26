advertisement

With the NFL Combine in just over a month, it’s time to familiarize yourself with the top 10 wide receivers of the 2020 NFL Draft class. There is relative consensus on who the six or seven best recipients in this class are, but the actual debate often begins at positions eight to ten. The evaluation of potential customers should always be done on tape as well as in the form of analyzes, as they help to improve the context and close knowledge gaps.

Raw statistics are often not enough to provide a real context for a player. As a result, the market share or percentage of total yards received by a team used by player ‘x’ is often used to provide a more accurate representation of a team’s production. If we talk about the market share below, we will talk about maintaining the shipyard’s market share. When we talk about breakout age, we are referring to the age at which a player has reached a Dominator rating of 20 percent or more. The Dominator rating consists of reception, reception area and touchdown market share. All 10 of these recipients should have moved in by the middle of the second day at the latest. Let’s dive in

Jerry Jeudy (WR – Alabama)

The nation’s second-year recipient of the Biletnikoff Prize, the most talented recipient of the Alabama Crimson Tide, has been on NFL radars since he joined them as a five-star recruit. While some may claim that Jeudy has taken a step back this season, he and his teammate Devonta Smith were still a Biletnikoff semi-finalist. Jeudy is an explosive wide receiver that can win on all three levels thanks to excellent routing. He shows that post-capture physical condition is one of the biggest threats to the NFL in the wide receiver position. He will be one of the first two wide receivers in April and should hear his name when Denver sends his election to the podium.

Jeudy recorded 68 receptions, 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns in the second year and then 77 receptions, 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. His 25.8 percent market share in 2018 gave him a 19-year-old breakout age, and while his 23.3 percent market share as a junior was below expectations, he played with four potential first-round picks and had to deal with Tua Tagovailoa, for which he was lost four full games. Jeudy is a major threat that noise can leave behind, as evidenced by 33.82 percent of its receptions in 2018 for 20 or more meters and 27.27 percent of its receptions in 2019 for the same.

Imagine that you are one foot away from Jerry Jeudy and still cannot touch him. Type is special

– Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 22, 2020

CeeDee Lamb (WR – Oklahoma)

CeeDee Lamb was a USC Biletnikoff finalist with Michael Pittman in 2019, but lost to another season through Jamarr Chase from LSU. Lamb was fantastic as a junior and had a reception of 62, a reception of 1.317 yards and a landing of 14 in 2019. With Jalen Hurts as a quarterback, he limited his upward trend, but he showed his goods by being second at receptions of 20 or more in the nation occurred meters. 41.93 percent of his receptions were large plays (20 or more meters), while 70.96 percent were 10 or more meters long.

Lamm broke out when he was 19 thanks to a market share of 25.62 percent, but really shone with Marquise Brown in the NFL when he had a market share of 31.9 percent. There will be some general managers who prefer Lamb’s Pro Bowl floor to Jeudy’s All-Pro / Best receiver in the NFL blanket. Lamb has everything from great hands to explosiveness to great feet and speed. Lamb profiles itself as a potential game breaker and is currently in the mix to be a top 10 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

turning after catching and stuttering before turning on the burner … hello, ceedee lamb

– Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) December 7, 2019

Tea Higgins (WR – Clemson)

Tee Higgins is a dominant, large size recipient. He has excellent hands, a large catch radius and is a threat after the catch. Higgins has a tremendous chance of hearing his name on round one, and is probably one of the top five receivers on most NFL team draft boards. He was able to lead the Clemson Tigers with a 59 reception, 1,167 reception yards and 13 touchdown season and a 27.23 percent market share, despite playing with 2018 newcomer sensation Justyn Ross. He was ninth in the nation with 21 receptions of 20 meters or more (35.59 percent) and is a proven threat both in the field and in the red zone.

This throw and catch is ridiculous.

Trevor Lawrence for tea Higgins #AllIn pic.twitter.com/Bjq7l7dZNL

– Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) January 8, 2019

Jalen Reagor (WR – TCU)

While Henry Ruggs or K.J. Hamler could turn out to be the most popular receiver in this draft class, Jalen Reagor could turn out to be the most explosive. Although his total of 43 receptions, 611 receptions and five touchdowns as a junior doesn’t stand out from the crowd due to the inconsistent play of freshman quarterback Max Duggan, he still had a 25 percent market share. He broke out in the second year as a 19-year-old student when he recorded 72 receptions, 1,061 yards, nine touchdowns and a sensational 38.59 percent market share. He added 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carry. Reagor has everything from separation skills, elite game speed and game skills. He would be the best recipient in most design classes. He should hear his name heard in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Jalen Reagor is an elite in terms of burst and speed, but when you see that he is able to play such games, you will be very excited. It has a high ceiling.

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) January 20, 2020

Henry Ruggs (WR – Alabama)

Perhaps the most controversial perspective in this design class is Henry Ruggs. Like his former teammate who pushed Josh Jacobs back, Ruggs doesn’t have the raw stats or the percentage stats to impress the analytics community. His tape, however, suggests that Ruggs is a groundbreaking player with the right electrical game. Ruggs seems to have a good chance of competing in this year’s NFL Combine Sub 4.3. On the tape, he flashes the downfield and competitive fishing skills and looks like a savant when he burns defensive backs or slant-and-drag routes. Similar to Jacobs, many wonder if he has the production to crack the first round. Ruggs is a very talented receiver who happened to play with three more future first-round picks, all with more talent. He recorded 46 receptions, 741 yards and 11 touchdowns in the second year and followed with 40 receptions, 746 receptions, seven touchdowns with two transmissions for 75 yards and an additional score on the floor. If he played for another team, we may discuss him at the top of this year’s recipient crop. With the speed to turn a short pass into a long win or just burn his husband deep, 35 percent of Ruggs receptions went for 20 or more yards this season. Ruggs led the nation with 154.4 passers-by. He is likely to be targeted in the second half of the first round and is most often mocked by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Over the next few months, I will break down a ton of players from every position and highlight who I think the #Packers could appeal to in this #NFLDraft year

To make it easier to find the videos, I will pin this tweet on my page and add all other videos to this post.

1. Henry Ruggs pic.twitter.com/ndVEfPpHJB

– Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 23, 2020

Justin Jefferson (WR – LSU)

Justin Jefferson is a first day talent that has had a monster season for the LSU. He played fantastically with Joe Burrow, but could have been even bigger if he hadn’t played Ja’Marr Chase with Biletnikoff’s winners and leaders in college football. Jefferson broke out in the second year when he was 19 when he had a 29.46 percent market share with 54 receptions, 875 receptions and six touchdowns. Due to the Chase outbreak, Jefferson’s market share dropped to 25.56 in 2019, but was tied to Joe Burrow’s historic season. Nevertheless, it reached an enormous number of 111 receptions with 1,540 reception spaces and 18 touchdowns. Jefferson has strong hands, a good size, and is a threat both in the field and in the red zone. He came second in the nation with 58 receptions of 10 meters or more and could become a productive possession recipient for a team that needs a reliable weapon that can win at all three levels. Jefferson has a good chance of hearing his name in the last third of the first round.

Final #SEC Rankings: Justin Jefferson

– –

Receptions (# 1) 111

Rec Yards (# 2) 1540

Touchdowns (# 2) 18

Yards / G (# 2) 102.7

Rec / G. (# 1) 7.4

– –

pic.twitter.com/Hd0zNVrD7V

– Josh Lemoine (@LSUTruth), January 20, 2020

Laviska Shenault (WR – Colorado)

Laviska Shenault is one of the biggest puzzles in this broad recipient class. He is one of the three best talents in the class in terms of skills, tools and benefits. However, tackling the right offensive with a creative head as an offensive coordinator is crucial when Shenault is realizing his potential. As a 6’2, 220 lbs recipient, Shenault often gets comparisons with Julio Jones, but he’s a completely different perspective. The best way to describe his game would be a combination of Julio, Tyreek Hill and Jalen Hurd. It also has some similarities to Cordarrelle Patterson due to its versatility, but it is not as fast and is much better than a receiver.

Shenault is a threat when the ball is in your hands, and its tackle breaking ability and contact balance can make it a real force if it lands in the right situation. He broke out in 2018 as a 19-year-old with a market share of 33.75 percent in the second year, when he recorded 86 receipts, 1,011 incoming goods and six touchdowns. As proof of his versatility, he took his 17 carry boats, 115 rushing yards and five touchdowns with him. He did all that damage in just nine games.

As a junior he took a step back and placed a 56-764-4 reception line and a 23-161-2 line on the floor. The market share was still solid at 26.73 percent, but it was disappointing that its numbers dropped so sharply in two additional action games. He has a legitimate chance to hear his name mentioned in the first round. One can only hope for us as NFL fans that he will get on a creative offensive that can maximize the potential of his saliva-worthy tools.

Laviska Shenault – Colorado WR

Pros: Shenault is the most explosive offensive player in this design class at any position. In the wildcat, you catch screens forty yards down the field and just hold the ball in your hand.

Con: He only appeared in 27 games in 3 years. Pic.twitter.com/MEoxmySRsN

– FF_Kyle (@DynastyFF_KyleM) January 20, 2020

Bryan Edwards (WR – South Carolina)

Bryan Edwards is a good-sized, fluid track runner who can win on all three levels. He has been able to consistently outperform Day 1 talent from Trevon Diggs, Alabama, suggesting that his move is due to attending the SEC, the conference that regularly draws the highest percentage of young talent, possibly simpler He has incredible body control and his tape and analysis suggest he could easily have been one of the first recipients to be designed in 2019. He should hear his name shouting on day two unless he has a low combine score of 4.4 or better, a time that could put him into the late first round for some teams.

Edwards is the perfect example of why using tools such as market share / team reception percentage is helpful when evaluating prospects. Edwards doesn’t have a season with 1,000 receivers in his pocket, and his 64-793-5, 55-846-7, and 71-816-6 lines in his junior, junior, and senior season aren’t exactly piercing without the added one Percentages provide context. He broke out in 2016 as a 17-year-old with a market share of 21.25 percent. He was able to catch up with this with a market share of 28.38 percent in 2017 (Deebo Samuel only played three games), a market share of 23.85 percent in 2018. and a career high of 30.60 percent market share in 2019 with Deebo in the NFL.

Bryan Edwards – Technique winner against one of the best NFL Draft CB candidates Trevon Diggs.

Then do it again vs. tight coverage. It is very, very good. So underestimated.

1. Let go

2. Stack

3. Manipulate

4. Disconnect pic.twitter.com/7mzfkoB5QQ

– Ray G (@RayGQue) January 16, 2020

Antonio Gandy-Golden (WR – Freedom)

Antonio Gandy-Golden, one of the senior bowl’s greatest promoters, has proven that he is more than just a talented player who dominates the inferior competition. He has the size, downfield skills, and ability to play to become one of the best receivers in this design class and should hear his name on the second day of the NFL design. AGG has a dominant band and the right analyzes. He has the footwork and liberation to defeat man, and is a huge downfield weapon with a large catch radius that makes him great for competitive catches and a regular climax.

The AGG started as a 20-year-old junior (April birthday) with 71 receptions, 1,037 reception spaces and 10 touchdowns. His line gave him a market share of 33.05 percent. He followed with a market share of 37.16 percent in 2019 based on 79 receptions, 1,316 reception yards and 10 touchdowns. The AGG ranked sixth in the nation for receptions of 20 meters or more in two consecutive years, with 22 in 2019 (27.84 percent) and 23 in 2018 (32.39 percent). After a strong performance during Senior Bowl training, it looks like he’ll be a bargain for any team that designs him in round two or three.

Where are my Antonio Gandy-Golden people?

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) January 20, 2020

Tyler Johnson (WR – Minnesota)

Tyler Johnson would have been one of the first recipients on the board if he’d been in favor of the 2019 NFL draft. He is a talented, good-sized receiver who uses good stems and levers to maintain separation on his routes. It can play both indoors and outdoors and really flashes out of the slot on sloping stretches. He broke out when he was 19 when he had an elite market share of 44.75 percent. He followed with a line of 78-1.169-11 in his junior season, which had a market share of 43.07. He took a small step back with Rashod Bateman and had a market share of 40.02 percent in 2019. He continued to lead the team with 86 receptions, 1,318 receiving spaces and 13 touchdowns. Johnson has been among the top performers in the country for receptions of 10 or more meters in the past two seasons. He has had 53 such receptions in each of the last two seasons, finishing fourth in 2018 and sixth in 2019. Johnson has talent for the first day, but needs a strong combination to get into the first round in such a deep receiver class. It is more likely that he will hear his name on the second day.

Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson chaired the Big Ten Conference for Receiving Shipyards and TDs. He is a big target in the slot and also a pretty sharp route runner. In a deep WR class, Johnson is a name to watch.

Full profile below: https: //t.co/v1Yulba603 pic.twitter.com/WdAQdTJiyX

– Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) January 18, 2020

On the bubble: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Pittman, K.J. Hamler, Van Jefferson, Isaiah Hodgins, James Proche

Raju Byfield is an outstanding author for FantasyPros. More information from Raju can be found in his profile and follow him @ FantasyContext,

