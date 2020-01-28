advertisement

With the 2020 NFL Combine less than a month away, this is a good time to take a look at the top 10 that are catching up with class prospects. There is a general consensus on the five frontrunners in this class, with the actual debate starting at six. As always, film and analytics are combined to give each other a context and to close gaps in knowledge. This class had a remarkable success when Najee Harris, Travis Etienne, Chuba Hubbard and Kylin Hill decided to go back to school. Let’s dive in

D’Andre Swift (RB – Georgia)

D’Andre Swift is probably one of the top three running backs on the draft boards for most NFL teams. It combines a compact frame with the power and speed that professional scouts overflow. He has soft hands and strong passport protection, two aspects of his game that could make him a starter for any team that designs him. Swift had 32 receptions in 2018, which is 13.27 percent of its team’s receptions. With Jake Fromm, he took a step back in 2019 and recorded 24 receptions or a market share of 8.71 percent. Running behind a relatively strong offensive line Swift scored 1,063 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns with 6.4 yards per carry in 2018 and followed in 2019 with 1,218 rushing yards and seven touchdowns with 6.21 yards per carry ball in his hands and uses a number of violent cuts , which he combines with great vision and contact balance to be one of the most electrifying running backs in this design class.

"External Flash"

I’ve watched it 25 times.

Swift absolutely ruins multiple chase angles by chaining his “lightnings” together.

Now you see him … not now. pic.twitter.com/M0sbXf89m9

– AngeloFF (@angelo_fantasy) January 24, 2020

Jonathan Taylor (RB – Wisconsin)

One of the top running backs in a talented draft class with multiple starters on the first day is Jonathan Taylor. Taylor is a real powerback with good speed and balanced contact. He has an incredible leg migration that allows him to move the stack regularly five or more meters. He responded to speed problems with this run and eventually acquired skills as a junior. Statistically, Jonathan Taylor has been sensational since his first season. Taylor has run behind one of the country’s main offensive lines in the past three seasons and has won 6,194 rushing yards in three seasons. As a freshman, he recorded 1,997 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 6.6 yards per carry season. He added eight receptions for 95 items. Taylor ran 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns to 7.1 yards per carry in the second year. The total number of receptions was still not there since he had only collected eight receptions for 60 reception yards. In 2019, he hurried as a junior for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns to 6.3 yards per carry. He was ultimately more involved as a recipient and posted a 26-252-5 receive line, or 12.74 percent of his team’s receptions. He’s in the mix to be the first to run off the board.

My mentions tell me that he can only do this against Nebraska until https://t.co/mgG4yXAXXy

– AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) January 9, 2020

J.K. Dobbins (RB – Ohio State)

J.K. Dobbins is a strong back with good short distance quicks and good speed. It is a big play threat, with 16.94 percent of its transmissions over 10 yards and 6.64 percent of its transmissions over 20 yards (the highest quota of all transmissions on this list). Dobbins combines great cutting ability with great eyesight, which makes him a tough duel when he hits the open field. He was surprisingly quiet during Dwayne Haskins’ last season when he set up a 1053-10-4.6 rushing line with a 26-263-2 reception line, but was one of the best newcomers to the country in 2017 when he posted 1,403 rushing Yards set up, seven touchdowns and 7.2 meters per carry. He had a great offspring season when he exploded for 2,000 rushing yards in 2019. He ran for 2,003 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns to 6.7 yards per carry with 23 receptions, 247 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Dobbins stays in the mix to be the first to get back off the board and could consolidate the top spot on some teams’ draft boards if he has as good a combine as some expect. He has all the skills and if the depth card allows, he will start in a day.

Thread design 2020

JK Dobbins – Ohio St.

Junior 5’10 215

Dobbins has returned to the elite from a solid 2020 perspective. I currently have it firmly back in the top 3 and it will easily move into the top 2 rounds in April. pic.twitter.com/cpGuPCaMP9

– Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) January 1, 2020

Cam Akers (RB – State of Florida)

Cam Akers is probably the most talented to run back in this design class. Unfortunately, he’s got behind such a bad line of attack that it’s hard to really judge. According to the Football Outsiders offensive in Florida, the offensive line was 120th out of 130 in 2019. This is a significant difference to the lines of the three players listed above him on this list (all three defenders had a line in the Top 20 percent of the country). His feature film shows a surprisingly changeable run back with good strength, speed and foresight. Akers may be the back that is best suited to an immediate success of the NFL, since he has learned for years to deal with the bad blocking and does not have to end up in the “right” team to start the race. Despite the bad offensive line, Akers was still able to tear down 35 chunk games (carry of 10 yards or more) in the 2019 season. His numbers don’t scream an instant workhorse, but the movie isn’t lying. Akers’ best season from a raw statistics perspective was last season when he posted a 231-1144-14-5.0 rushing line with a 30-225-4 reception line. Akers is undoubtedly on the draft boards of at least a handful of teams in the top two or three and should hear his name at the end of the second round.

(Thread)

Cam Akers

2020 RB Prospect

5 ’11’ ‘- 215 lb.

Jr. – Florida St.

HS: Third place player, class 5: 17

20 years, born in June 22, 1999

Let’s take a look at why Cam Akers is one of the best RB prospects in the 2020 draft.

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) January 1, 2020

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB – LSU)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (CEH) exploded in 2019. From an eye test point of view, he was arguably the best man who ran back in the country, and he pushed himself up from a lookout point for the third day that ran back on some draft boards. CEH shone in an offensive in which he completed 1,414 rush meters and 16 touchdowns at 6.6 yards per carry. He added an Elite Level 55 reception for 453 yards and a touchdown. CEH is an elusive, athletic back with great hands. With four touchdowns and 77 yards against Alabama, he prevailed against a team with NFL talents. It has good contact balance and cutting ability and shows more power than you would expect from its frame. He’s likely ranked on the top 3 lists on some NFL teams’ draft boards and could even top the team looking for a running back with 80 recipes. It was always likely that CEH would have disappeared at the end of the second day, but it could now be an early decision for the second round, with all the talented youngsters who have decided to go back to school.

Volatility. It is not the fastest to run back, but it is very difficult to grasp how stocky its build is. He has fast feet and a natural quick twitch. His spin move is deadly and he has very good jump cuts. He knows when to defeat one or split two. Reaches north / south. pic.twitter.com/weoNQnJi67

– JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) November 1, 2019

Ke’Shawn Vaughn (RB – Vanderbilt)

Ke’Shawn Vaughn is a red shirt senior who moved from Illinois to Vanderbilt. His age hurts his draft inventory, but his production and tape will make him interesting for teams looking for a potential starter in the third round or later. Vaughn had a solid newbie season, running 723 yards and receiving 119 yards from 16 receptions. However, he saw only 69 touches in the second year when he lagged behind Reggie Corbin on the depth map. He switched to Vanderbilt, but had to face what his junior season in 2017 would have been like. He returned to the field to post a 157-1244-12-7.9 rushing line with a 13-170-2 reception line as a red shirt junior and followed with a 198-1028-9-5.2 rushing line with a 28- 270-1 reception line as a senior. On the tape, Vaughn is a talented, physical runner who fights consistently for extra yards. This style of running will immediately recommend him to his future coaches. It is explosive as soon as it finds a wrinkle, but vision problems will likely keep it away from the top half of the second day.

It has the good size and thickness you want from your RB and it mixes its speed and strength beautifully. Its acceleration from this broken device is really impressive and then shows the wheels to get to the house. pic.twitter.com/dVEo8P9NZV

– Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), June 4, 2019

Zack Moss (RB – Utah)

Zack Moss is an exciting bowling ball from a runner with a fan-preferred running style. He loves punishing prospective defenders and can shine with run-blocking behind a strong line of attack. Moss has an elite contact balance and shows good cutting ability and patience. He can easily break the duels and averaged 3.54 meters in 2019. It was a bit disappointing that he didn’t sign up for the 2019 NFL draft, but since he was able to improve in a relatively low junior season, he seems to have made the right choice to improve. Moss posted an impressive 214-1173-10-5.5 rushing line with a 29-243-0 reception line in the second year of 2017, but stepped in with a 179-1096-11-6.1 rushing line with an 8-50- a step back. He had the kind of senior season he was hoping for when he recorded 1,416 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns to 6.0 yards per carry with 28 receptions, 388 receiving yards and two airborne scores. Moss has the know-how to act as an instant starter, but will likely need a good combine harvester to avoid being able to fight a committee role. He will be one of the most talented running backs in the league and should be able to hit most of the NFL depth charts quickly. He should hear his name at the end of the second day.

Zack Moss shows patience, but also sees an opening and bursts through. Picks up speed and lowers the shoulder. pic.twitter.com/YmZNOQDlrD

– Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft), July 16, 2018

Eno Benjamin (RB – State of Arizona)

Eno Benjamin is a talented running back who sees profiles as a potential return to a committee. He’s ahead like a workhorse, but his senior bowl dimensions of 5’9 and 195 lbs can force teams to pair him with a different back until he shows he’s going through a full high-touch season can create. Benjamin has talent for day two, but may need to get a strong combine harvester to consolidate this status. He is a strong runner with good visibility and contact balance who can shine in a talented offensive. He looked a lot better in 2018 when N’Keal Harry was still on the team. He ran 1,642 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry, with 35 receptions, 263 yards and two touchdowns in the second year before slumping on 253 -1083-10-4.3 rushing line with a 42-347-2 receive line as a junior. Benjamin could turn out to be one of the top draft day values ​​if he holds out until the end of the third or early fourth round.

Draft eligible for 2020

Eno Benjamin – A thread

This kid was a fun watch. I couldn’t find as much cassette as I wanted, but I’ll dig deep into it in his junior season. Not the biggest guy with 5’10 200 pounds (and I think that’s a little generous), but this kid can play well. pic.twitter.com/47tX6vTwaD

– Garret Price (@DynastyPrice), June 3, 2019

A.J. Dillon (RB – Boston College)

A.J. Dillon is a massive runback that can be seen as more valuable for the NFL teams after Derrick Henry’s historic end of season run. Dillon has a great size of 245 lbs and is fast enough to be 300 carry runners. He has an excellent contact balance and runs with a good pad level, but has to learn how to use his apparent power more effectively to fully exploit his potential. Dillion broke out as a freshman for Boston College with a 300-1589-14-5.3 rushing line in 2017 (he had no receptions). He followed that with a still solid 227-1108-10 rushing line with an 8-41-1 reception line in 2018 for the second year. He met expectations as a junior with 1,685 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns to 5.3 yards per carry with 13 receptions for 195 yards and touchdown. Dillon has a fascinating mix of size, strength, and explosion and should hear his name by the end of the second day, unless he bombs the combine like Elijah Holyfield last season.

AJ Dillon collected 200 yards for @BCFootball, including this 53-yard TD run! 👀🦅 #MustSeeACC pic.twitter.com/8CQBgG0C5u

– ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN), November 19, 2017

Lamical Perine (RB – Florida)

This was the most difficult point to sit back on. Michael Warren of Cincinnati is better suited for a workhorse role, while DeeJay Dallas shows a unique acceleration. However, Perine may be the highest on NFL team draft boards due to his experience in the SEC. Perine moves like a scatback, but was measured with the size of the back of the face in the Senior Bowl. It is a little worrying that he could never take a real leadership role with Jordan Scarlett in the NFL, but he did improve his draft inventory by showing soft hands and making the instant breakout break-by game. Perine will likely play a committee role in the NFL, but could have a head start if he lands on the right depth map. It was stuck in the air in 2018 with 826 flying yards, seven touchdowns, 13 receptions, 170 receiving yards and two more points. He took a step back as a runner with 676 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2019. However, this is due to the offensive duels between Jawaan Taylor and Martez Ivey, both of which set out for the NFL. His 40 receptions for 262 yards and two touchdowns are what the NFL scouts are talking about.

Former Florida RB Lamical Perine just hit the senior bowl’s first touchdown.

Cool moment for the mobile native. pic.twitter.com/UoplXe4EjQ

– Connor O'Gara (@cjogara), January 25, 2020

On the bubble: Salvon Ahmed, Michael Warren, DeeJay Dallas, LeVante Bellamy, Reggie Corbin

