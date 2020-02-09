advertisement

The 2019 Fantasy Football season has ended. For those of you who never leave your foot on the fantasy accelerator like me, preparation for 2020 has just started. Later this month, I will go through early renditions of potentially over- and undervalued running backs and wide receivers. First, the return on the plate is overrated.

A major topic on this list is the recognition of big names. These guys have been popular names in the fantasy world for several years and for good reason. An important aspect to understand is that most of the high-performance career declines that go back only last about four years. Quite a few on this list have run out of time on this front. In addition, many of them achieved far more than expected given their commitment in 2019. Let’s look at some players who might fade at their current price level.

Todd Gurley (LAR)

2020 ECR: RB13

Part of Gurley’s fighting came from the Rams’ offensive line, which ran from the first blocker in 2018 to the nineteenth blocker in 2019, according to FootballOutsiders.com. This is one of the biggest declines in performance among the returns in recent years. Unless the rams do not see major growth in the off-season, we should not expect a major boost in 2020. The other part of Gurley’s struggles was based on a lack of commitment in passing. This significantly lowers its value, especially in PPR leagues.

He also counted most of the year straight away and shared the time with Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson. The Rams will have a new offensive coordinator in Kevin O’Connell this year who comes from the Redskins. During his time there he led one of the most declining part-time uses in the league between Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, Derrius Guice and Wendell Smallwood. Peterson led the team with an impressive 42 percent. While Gurley has a stronger track record than these players and continues to play the lead, Brown and Henderson are expected to do more this year.

Derrick Henry (TEN)

2020 ECR: RB6

Henry ended a massive season and playoff run, consistently making chunk wins and hurrying over 100 yards per game. No doubt, Henry is an incredible runner and has listed my category “Courtyards created above expectations” here:

Introduction to RB Yards Created by Analytics! 💪📈

The purpose of this process was to find out if we can measure each RB’s ability to create for themselves. As such, it has been adjusted for blocking O-lines,% versus stacked fronts, yards before / after contact, etc.

2019 list here 👇

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/2BTWbFdEYT

– David Zach (@ DavidZach16) January 8, 2020

Yet its lack of a role in the receiving game in the PPR leagues is alarming. In 2019, he was the only top 20 player who had fewer than 20 receptions a year. If he no longer engages in the passing game, he is still dangerously dependent on a high workload and touchdown sums. Another important clue is how Henry recently said in an interview that Ezekiel Elliot’s contract is his current notice. In this modern era, when setbacks are more willing than ever to fight for guaranteed money, this casts another shadow of doubt about its 2020 status. A current trend is likely to boost his stock design as most will remember his incredible end-of-season accomplishments. Unless there is talk of increasing his receiving role, he has to repeat his career year to make up for his current value.

Aaron Jones (GB)

2020 ECR: RB7

While the ECR currently has him as RB7, there have been many bogus designs that have already put him back in the top five. I’ve written a lot about Aaron Jones this year and it’s always about the same foundation of touchdown regression and splitting snaps with Jamaal Williams. Jones deserves more playing time because of his talent, but it has yet to be realized. There are few statistics more reliable than extreme touchdown rates that return to the league average (high or low), and Jones’ 6 +% touch rate is certainly qualified. He can still be a good fantasy player, but another top 5 result in 2020 is unlikely unless he maintains his massive touchdown pace or sees a significantly increased workload. Williams could be a thorn in his side for another year.

Melvin Gordon (LAC)

2020 ECR: RB16

People expect Gordon to maintain his workload no matter where he goes. Landing place is almost everything for him and his value is directly connected with it. Given that he held out last year and is now an unrestricted free agent, it is not reassuring to think that he will quickly sign a new contract unless a team has blocked his bank for him. Gordon has been outshone by Austin Ekeler all season, which is evidence of Ekeler’s increase in performance and Gordon’s downfall. Ekeler is also much easier to store for chargers than Gordon. In my opinion, Gordon is only worth the risk if we know more about free hand. Until then, it would be advisable to steer clearly.

Mark Ingram (BAL)

2020 ECR: RB18

Ingram is entering its 31-year season and is experiencing a spectacular year in the new look of the Raven. Running backs and age are two things that have never mixed so well for fantasy reasons. In fact, in the past three years, only six running backs over 27 years have been a top 24 PPR fantasy. Ingram happens to hold two of these six runaways. If he does not become the next Frank Gore or Adrian Peterson, it is very likely that his performance will drop drastically every year from now on. He could easily see fewer snapshots in favor of specialist Justice Hill, and Gus Edwards has also secretly stolen his own shares.

–

Thanks for reading and stay golden! If you like what you’ve learned, follow me at DavidZach16 for more interesting statistics and tidbits for the whole year.

