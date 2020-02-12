advertisement

Mid-February and you could say Duke’s 2019-20 basketball season is just starting, but it’s never too early to look to the next season.

Duke Basketball is currently playing 21-3 and 11-2 against ACC opponents. For the most part, a 21-3 record might just be the point some set it at the start of the season, but the teams Duke lost to would not have been the most said.

It’s great and everything, but what does it ultimately mean for Duke to start the 2020-21 season? For the first time since the 2013 NBA draft, Duke may no longer have a top 3 selection this year, and for the first time since the same year, the Blue Devils may not even have a lottery selection.

What does that mean for next year’s team? This means that for the first time in a time when it feels like forever, Duke could have a strong squad with recurring players.

Every year there is a new herd of newbies moving to Durham that comes in after leaving the old herd. A new herd will be added in 2020-21, but the old herd could still be there.

The question, however, is how many players will remain on the 2019-20 team? We won’t get any more answers to this question shortly, but we can make some educated guesses.

Anyone who chooses to stay in Durham for another season will do so with three McDonald’s All-American players in Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams, and two other players in Jalen Johnson who would have been McDonald’s All-American was with IMG and then with an MCDAAG-Stups in Jaemyn Brakefield and with Henry Coleman III.

The 2020 Duke recruitment class is behind only Kentucky for the best class in the nation. With six players in the top 50, it is difficult to have a much better class.

So here’s an easy preview of who may stay, who may leave, and how the Duke basketball players list for 2020-21 is suspended.

