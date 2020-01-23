advertisement

With the 2019 Fantasy Football season, the dynasty owners are already looking to 2020. Our friends of Dynasty League Football (DLF) are already working intensively on collecting ADP data for dynasty startup designs. We’ll look at the remarkable ADP data from their last round of pattern designs in January and compare it to February 2019 (after the rookie class was added). Subscribe to Dynasty League Football for a full picture of Dynasty start dates.

Michael Thomas (WR – NO): 3rd overall ADP

The first recipient from the table, Michael Thomas, is on the spot in a class of his own. He set a new NFL record with 149 receptions and surpassed the second best fantasy recipient with 61.4 points. While he will undoubtedly have to compete more for goals in 2020, he’s still the best option as long as Drew Brees plays for Saints. Thomas was the third recipient to leave the board in February 2019 due to his ADP of 8.67.

Dalvin Cook (RB – MIN): 4th place

Dalvin Cook is currently fourth, a two-round jump from his 26.5 ADP last February. Cook had an enormous season, but he lost the course due to injuries. After receiving an average of 102.9 rushing yards and 36.6 rushing yards per game in the first half of the season, he has averaged only 52 rushing yards and 37.7 rushing yards in his last six regular season competitions. If the 24-year-old finds a certain consistency, he has the chance to achieve a solid return on capital.

Nick Chubb (RB – CLE): 8th place

Nick Chubb was better than expected this season, but he actually faded in the second half of the season. Although he ended the year with 1,494 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, his pace was more impressive with 1,606 rushing yards (100.4 per game) and 12 touchdowns in his first eight games. After eight games of 50 players each, he took a big step back into the receiving department when Kareem Hunt returned from his suspension. Chubb came on at the gates of the first round early last year and is now the eighth player based on DLF ADP.

Chris Godwin (WR – TB): 11th place

Chris Godwin’s ADP places him fifth as Mike Evans as fifth recipient. A more in-depth analysis shows that while Godwin has a higher ADP, this is largely due to design position errors in two of the samples. Regardless, he was the only player to break the first round with an ADP in the fifth round (54.83) last year that has become one of the dynasty’s best assets.

Joe Mixon (RB – CIN): 12th place

Joe Mixon started the year slowly, but was the RB5 from week 9 to week 17. As an early election in the second round in February 2019 (14.67 ADP), it dropped to 27.75 in DLF drafts. Mixon will finally realize its potential in 2020. Joe Burrow is about to support the team in the quarterback and win Jonah Williams from the first round in 2019 for the offensive. Anyone who has seen an LSU game will recognize that Burrow could be a running back’s best friend.

Derrick Henry (RB – TEN): 17th place

Derrick Henry is arguably the best pure runner in the league. He doesn’t have the wiggle of a Saquon Barkley or the reception chops of an Ezekiel Elliott. But if the game flow is in favor of the titans, it is almost unstoppable. Henry would be higher if he played a bigger role in the titans passing game and if we knew where he would play next season. His 1,273 rushing yards in just eight games (including the playoffs) are a new NFL record. To put this in perspective: Only four running backs had more rushing yards in 2019. Henry was one of them. His 11 touchdowns over that period were more than all, except for five others that went back all season. His average ADP last February was 50.83, meaning he was an early pick for round five. He is now a second round midfielder who could climb a bit better before free play and draft.

Josh Jacobs (RB – LVR): 18th

Josh Jacobs was even better than expected this season. He collected 88.5 rushing yards per game, good for third place in the NFL. He wasn’t used enough in passing to crack the first round, but in the middle of the second he’s a good choice. He is currently the 18th player off the board and has seen a big leap from his 62nd ADP in dynasty designs at that time last year. Jacobs offers pluses as a receiver, and he should get more involved in this aspect unless he has additional chances in this offseason.

A.J. Brown (WR – TEN): 25th place

The number 1 recipient from week 11 in terms of fantasy points per game, A.J. Brown has shot up to an almost ridiculous ADP of 25. This should happen after his DeVante Parker esque disappears in the playoffs (five receptions for a total of 64 yards in three games), but the fact remains that he is one of the most talented wide receivers in the league. It will be interesting to see where Brown is going to be in next month’s designs. Brown’s ADP at this point was 71.83 last year.

Courtland Sutton (WR – DEN): 27th place

Courtland Sutton was a round five pick (55.33 ADP) at this time last year, but it will now cost you an early third. The 2019 WR19 could make another leap forward with Drew Lock, ready to take a step forward in its own development. Sutton finished 11th in the league with 26 deep goals and eighth with a goal share of 26.1 percent. At just 24 years old, Sutton was to remain a top 20 target even after this year’s broad receiver harvest.

Lamar Jackson (QB-BAL: 30

Lamar Jackson was only available a year ago in the 12th round of dynasty designs (ADP of 134). It will now cost you a third round. Based on DLF’s ADP, he will be the first or second quarterback. Jackson set fire to the fantasy world in 2019. At the same age (23) as Burrow, the sky is really the limit for a player who has set numerous records this season. He set the new records for fantasy points in one season and for fantasy points per game. Jackson rushed 1.206 meters and smashed Michael Vick’s once-unbreakable record. He was the only player in NFL history to have thrown over 3,000 yards and topped over 1,000. Jackson is a fantasy gold mine and he’ll only get better.

Melvin Gordon (RB – FA): 34

Melvin Gordon, who was elected in the first round a year ago (10.67 ADP), is now available at the end of the third round. He’s a bit of a gamble at the time in the off-season as no one knows where he will be playing in 2020. His attempt to persevere failed when he was fishing for Elliott and Le’Veon Bell, but the Chargers refused to offer him more than $ 10 million a year. Given the free act and the upcoming draft, the Chargers could try to go in a different direction, giving priority to Austin Ekeler. Gordon should land a start gig when he leaves in the end, but it can happen that he runs out of guarantees.

Todd Gurley (RB-LAR): 44

Todd Gurley had 254 touches in 2019, but he was much less efficient than in recent years. While part of it is due to Jared Goff’s regression, Sean McVay’s play calling is also to blame. Gurley flashed a few flashes of the player he was in previous years, but his offensive line didn’t do him a favor. After occupying first place in the ranking of football outsiders in 2018, they dropped to 19th place last season. As the fourth overall winner in February 2019, he is now a fourth-round midfielder. A 25-year-old Gurley could prove spectacular as the Rams will almost certainly make some improvements to their offensive line.

Austin Ekeler (RB – LAC): 46

Ekeler was only available in the 11th round (123 ADP) of the dynasty designs from last February and ended the season as RB5. Although the touchdowns dropped after Gordon’s return, he was still the RB12 in terms of total fantasy points and the RB11 in terms of fantasy points per game. Ekeler came second behind Christian McCaffrey with 108 goals, 92 receptions and 993 receiving yards among all returns. To put these numbers in context, he had more goals than Stefon Diggs, more receptions than Godwin, and more reception areas than D.K. Metcalf. Ekeler placed first with 6.1 yards per touch.

T.Y. Hilton (WR – IND): 74

T.Y. Hilton was an early fourth round choice in February 2019 (38.5 ADP). Now, 30 meters old, without Andrew Luck, he has dropped to seventh place. Hilton only played ten games last season, but was well on the way to a new career high in touchdowns. Although injuries played a role, Hilton set career lows when it came to getting yards per game, yards per reception, and yards after catch. Hilton will likely need a quarterback upgrade to get a return on its current ADP. It could prove to be an important asset if it gets one.

Damien Williams (RB – KC): 117

Damien Williams was a massive disappointment in 2019 due to both inconsistencies and injuries, but he reappeared throughout the season. Last season, he averaged only 2.7 yards per carry on the road and 2.1 yards per carry in his first six games. In his last five competitions in the regular season, he scored an average of 6.3. Williams was drafted in the third round last February and had an average ADP of 57.83. Based on the DLF’s January ADP, it lasts until round 11. This is mainly due to concerns that the chiefs will have an impact during the Free Agency, the NFL draft, or both. Nevertheless, after four touchdowns in two playoff games, he was able to advance one or two rounds.

