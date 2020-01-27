advertisement

The first reviews for Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey film are here.

On Letterboxd, some people said they saw the film and were already giving feedback.

Letterboxed Notes 125 people rated the film. However, only 76 reviews are shown.

Of the 76 reviews, 31 gave the film a maximum score of 5 stars. That’s about 41% of those who rated the film gave the maximum score.

One person gave the film 4.5 stars.

6 people gave the film 4 stars.

7 people gave the film 3.5 stars.

4 people gave the film 3 stars.

1 person gave the film 2.5 stars.

10 people gave Birds of Prey 2 stars.

3 people gave the film 1.5 stars.

4 people gave it 1 star.

And 6 people gave it a star .5.

The average rating is 3.3.

Some reviewers say the following:

Paula Aguilar Barradas gave the film 3.5 stars. She writes:

“THE POWER

The film doesn’t make much sense. But all my life I’ve seen films about men who fought for no reason. And now, when you watch girls kick their ass for some reason, you are filled with power.

Does empowerment feel like this?

Do boys feel that way when they watch these nonsense films?

GIVE ME MORE!”

It is interesting, however, that it does not appear on the current Birds of Prey review page. It is unclear why.

Another viewer, Eduardo, also gave the film 3.5 stars.

He writes:

“The blonde Chris Messina could be kidding me.

It’s a good film, it hurts to say that I expected more, much more. Margot is perfect and seems like she has a lot of fun playing Harley, but the rest of the cast feel wasteful. The action scenes are cool (especially the area and the fun house), but the highlight doesn’t feel like a highlight as there wasn’t much development to get there. It just feels like a missed opportunity. “

Reddit user Peter__P has published his review in the Box Office subreddit. He wrote:

“I’m not going to spoil anything out of respect for the studio, but after finally seeing the film, I can see why the trailers were” meh “. This film has an R rating and this is a very tough R. I mean, this is perhaps the greatest mainstream comic film I have ever seen: you see a cut face, broken bones, bleeding ears with a burst eardrum, and there is a lot of cursing.

The gay aspect of Black Mask is very subtle, not explicit, but pretty obvious.

Harley Quinn has the most screen time, but most other characters get their fair share. The only character I thought was a bit unused was the hunter.

Cash register potential: I think blood pressure will affect his chances of getting children to see him. This is a movie that kids really don’t know. It’s pretty brutal. I think teenagers will love that. I think that will make John Wick numbers. Probably a little more under the Harley Quinn brand. 200 million + domestically.

I expect WOM to be very good. In terms of quality, it’s much better than the suicide squad. The choppy editing is nowhere to be seen. The jokes are funnier. Margot Robbie is doing better, although I still think she is too confident. I thought Ewan MacGregor had stolen the show. The actress who played Cassandra Cain was also surprisingly good. I thought she was going to be the weak link. Everyone else was solid. “

How “Birds of Prey” was marketed makes sense considering what they had to hide, but I’m still wondering how it will do at the box office (possible spoilers) at the box office

Birds of Prey is expected to generate gross earnings of $ 49 million over the opening weekends, with Box Office Pro predicting that gross revenues could be between $ 40 and 60 million. They also predict that the film will have a final domestic decrease of $ 125 million, with a range between $ 100 and $ 150 million.

Birds of Prey will be released on February 7, 2020.

What do you think of these initial reactions and reviews on Birds of Prey?

