Hello readers, welcome back! After looking at hits, in this post we will look at the steamer projections to start pitchers and analyze the average draft position (ADP) to see if we have some good and bad ones ahead of the design season Can identify values.

If you are not familiar, Steamer is a projection system that comes out very early and is constantly updated. You can access it directly from FanGraphs. Of course, these projections are far from perfect – no projection system will ever get every player right. However, there is a smart idea of ​​what players are going to do and the predictions become even more valuable if they are adjusted to our league settings and then incorporate ADP data. The projections take the names from the equation and let us work strictly with the numbers. Let’s take a look!

Starting pitchers – categories leagues



In this example I use the four standard pitching categories (Wins, ERA, WHIP and Strikeouts). I simply took all the pitchers projected on 20 starts or more and got a percentile rank for every pitcher in every category. I then averaged these percentiles to create pitcher rankings. We can then compare this rank to the ADP, which is only for jugs, and remove the players from the data to allow a comparison of apples to apples. Here’s a quick look at the top 20 pitchers per steamer projection with these standard league settings:

We can only do that to get a feel for what I’m doing Chris Sale is characterized by a good price-performance ratio. The projections ranked him the fifth best pitcher, but he’s currently the tenth pitcher off the board. Of course, this has a lot to do with injury concerns and those are things you need to consider, but it is a good example of an insight that you can draw from this study.

Now we come to the understaffed players. These pitchers have lower ADPs than their projection rank. I only use the top 100 jugs per ADP data. Here are the top 20:

The nature of this analysis is that higher ADP people will be at the top of lists like this as there are more potential differences with increasing numbers. If you play in a standard league, you probably don’t have to worry about it at all Kevin Gausman, Nate Eovaldi, and Dylan Bundy, However, we see some more relevant jugs like Chris Archer, Pablo Lopez, Johnny Cueto, Andrew Heaney, Lance McCullers, and Jose Urquidywho are all currently undervalued due to their vaping projections.

Let’s do the same thing using only the top 50 ADP:

Things are really interesting here. Dinelson Lamet is the 22nd pitcher from Steamer, but it is the 47th pitcher that is being fed. This is a great opportunity if you choose the projections. Carlos Carrasco occupies second place here after last year’s diagnosis of leukemia. If he looks healthy in spring training, he quickly climbs on train boards. However, if you draw now there is a really nice buying opportunity. Max Fried, Lance Lynn, James Paxton, and Zack Wheeler wrap the other jugs with large positive differentials.

Now we’re going to take a look at the possibly coated jugs. Here are the top 20 with the top 150 pitchers in ADP:

Steamer really hates Sean Manaea with an inflated 4.58 ERA projection. Not only should you look at these projections at face value, it’s also a reason to take a closer look at Manaea, which looked incredible after returning from shoulder surgery late last season. There are some other red flags Zac Gallenwho for me is a “proof” player. He was the lucky beneficiary, and Steamer incorporated that into his projection. Lucas Giolito is in a similar situation when he flipped a switch in the middle of last year to suddenly become one of the game’s most dominant pitchers. With such a player, there will be some reasonable concerns.

This is the analysis for standard class leagues. Take a close look at the screenshots above and see what else you can find. Of course, this will change if you change the category settings. I therefore recommend that you try your own league specifications.

Starting pitchers – point leagues

We’re going to use the following default settings for ESPN points leagues, but I have to emphasize that things can change drastically if you adjust the settings of your specific league. For example, you will see very different ranks if you make strikeouts more or less valuable. Remember that. Here is the points system used here:

IP: 3

H: -1

BB: -1

K: 1

ER: -2

W: 5

L: -5

Here are the top 20 projected points:

You can see a very large gap between deGrom and Sale. This type of analysis makes it easy to sort out jugs so you know how to prioritize your selection designs. When these top four are gone, it may be worthwhile to wait a moment and grab one of the five boys, who will all be projected very similarly in the next round. We will deal with this topic in more detail in another article.

Let’s take a look at the biggest top players in scoring leagues based on this analysis:

You can see Gallen appearing again as it is projected for the 67th points scored while being pulled off the board at the 42nd pitcher. We see many of the same names from category analysis. It is important to note that innings in points are king. The problem for most of these people is that they are not prepared for 200 innings. You can be pretty effective in a rotisserie league by throwing 150 sparkling innings. In point leagues, however, you are really behind the 8-ball if you cannot reach the volume.

Now for the potential value propositions: here are your guides when using the top 150 in ADP:

More deep league players at the top, but if you’re in one of these big leagues, it can be a nice value in the Eovaldi, Archer, Bundy, Garrett Richards, and Kyle Gibson Types.

Let’s reduce that to the top 50 ADP:

Lynn, Lamet, Carrasco and Fried are king again, and Lynn takes first place. Dampfer believes in the right rangers, at least in terms of innings and strikeouts, which are probably the two most important things in this scoring format. Lynn has a chance to become a top 20 pitcher at a really affordable price.

That’s all, folks! If you have any questions about it (I used FanGraphs data in Excel) you can contact me on Twitter and I will do everything I can to help you. Happy design season!

