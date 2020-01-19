advertisement

Alex Eala fought back 5: 7, 7: 5, 6: 1 against Russian Elina Avanesyan on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the girls in AGL Loy Yang Traralgon’s international junior tennis in Australia.

14-year-old Eala, who was preparing for her main draw at the upcoming Australian Open, showed the strength and strength that enabled her to prevail among the girls as number 9 in the world.

“It was a big test for Alex,” said her father Mike a few minutes after the game.

Fourth-placed Eala had dropped 3: 5 to 30 in the ninth game of the second set when she entered the rally that secured her place in the top 8.

Eala had played against Hungary’s Amarissa Kiara Toth [6: 1, 6: 2] in the first round before defeating the Chinese Na Dong [6: 2, 6: 1].

She also paired the second round in doubles

with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho. They beat Australians Olivia Gadecki and Amy Stevens 6-2, 7-5 to move forward.

They should face Sofia Costoulas from Belgium and Antonia Ruzic from Croatia before the game was interrupted due to rain. INQ

