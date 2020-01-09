advertisement

The running backs and Doug Pederson got top marks

PHILADELPHIA – Grading the Philadelphia Eagles season is no easy task considering the ups and downs this team has experienced over the course of a regular season with 16 games and a playoff loss in which they lost their quarterback after just two series Has.

Nevertheless, here is the final card that the players put on the clock to take them home, have their parents or legal guardians sign them, and return them by registered mail within a week:

Quarterbacks: B

If it were not evaluated in a curve, it would be more of a “D”. But starter Carson Wentz eventually became such an efficient general that he led a group of names like Robert Davis, Deontay Burnett, Greg Ward, and Boston Scott over 30 points in three of the last five games. He also led the Eagles to victories in their last four regular season games, the last of which was achieved without the right side of his offensive line.

This season, he was the first eagle to reach 4,000 yards in one season and the only player in league history to pass at least 4,000 yards without wide receivers completing 500 yards.

Josh McCown? Did a good job in the playoff defeats. But he can’t take a sack in fourth place on the 10-yard line in Seattle, even though he paid $ 2 million at age 40 and expected to understand that.

But that’s probably a minor thing, because it wouldn’t have mattered anyway.

Offensive line: B +

There are not many better than the Eagles, although Jason Peters’ obvious decline has been left behind. Center Jason Kelce was again a first-team all-pro, and right-wing guard Brandon Brooks and right-wing striker Lane Johnson should have been.

Top Reserve Halapoulivaati Vaitai has met with a lot of criticism. But, you know what? He’ll get an entry fee if he becomes a free agent this spring.

Tight end: A-

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert gave the Eagles a damn double strike, then Josh Perkins prevailed when he got a chance late in the season. Together they caught 155 passes for 1,610 yards and 12 touchdowns, with Ertz passing the Pro Bowl for the third time.

Goedert also gives his running game a boost with above-average blocking skills for a close end and sometimes even superior.

Broad receiver: D

DeSean Jackson injured himself and the team by not having surgery on his core muscle injury while jumping. Alshon Jeffery seemed to age 10 years in three months before going into the injured reserve. Nelson Agholor was a big disappointment in a contract year, although it probably had to do with his knee injury.

Rookie second round selection J.J. Arcega Whiteside only got 10 passes.

On a positive note, Ward, Davis and Burnett did much better than you would expect from a training team.

Running backs: A

Could Miles Sanders (179 carriers for 818 yards and three TDs; 50 catches for 509 yards and three TDs) have played better as a rookie? Difficult to imagine. And he wasn’t even the team’s leading player until Jordan Howard (119 for 525 yards and six TDs) lost to a stinger for six games.

Scott became an important part of the offense after being promoted from the training team.

In the end, nobody felt Darren Sproles and Corey Clement’s losses due to end-of-season injuries.

Line of Defense: B

The Eagles were once again strongly against the flight. This despite the early season losses of Malik Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway. But Fletcher Cox and the extraordinary depth helped them to assert themselves and still play at a high level.

The problem was the lack of a perimeter passport. The Eagles carried seven defenses for most of the season and the total number of bags that made them 25.5. Brandon Graham (8.5) and Derek Barnett (6.5) led the way.

Sacks aren’t the only measure of a good pass rush, but the Eagles had more ambitions, especially from Barnett, who was limited to 14 games due to an ankle injury.

Linebacker: C

In the off-season it was clear that the Eagles missed the late linebacker Jordan Hicks. They also felt Nigel Bradham’s absence for four games and most of another who lost three, including blowouts in Minnesota, where he left after 29 failures, and Dallas the next time

Nate Gerry made a step forward in his first full-time season with 67 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Kamu Grugier-Hill fought all sorts of injuries, including the playoff loss, in seven missed games.

Secondary level: C-

Security and captain Malcolm Jenkins has played every defensive snap for two consecutive seasons and its value to the team cannot be quantified by statistics. But for what it’s worth, they were impressive – 118 tackles and career highs in sacks (2.5) and forced fumbling (4).

However, the lack of a lockdown cover cornerback and the regression of the coveted draft pick of 2017, Sidney Jones, really showed up. The Eagles have lots of young corners, but none has done anything to attract attention. Only five of the Eagles’ eleven interceptions came from their corners.

Special teams: B-

Kicker Jake Elliott remains a top performer even though he has come a long way. Punter Cameron Johnston not only has a strong leg, but was also a great keeper. It has to be re-signed.

Long snapper Rick Lovato made the Pro Bowl.

What pulls the grade down from an “A” is the frequency of penalties and the lack of an explosive punt return game.

Coaching: A

Could Bill Belichick have done a better job with the players head coach, Doug Pederson, and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who has struggled with all of the injuries sustained this season?

We say no.

The culture that Pederson, who never had total control over the 90-man or even the 53-man squad, built was impressive and persistent. The fact that the Eagles are one of only four teams in the league to have played in the playoffs in the past three years is proof of him.

Scouting: D

General Manager Howie Roseman and his team deserve credit for filling the squad so well that when most of the players went to the top, they were able to perform at a high level.

The top of the squad was a problem from the start. Sproles should never have been re-signed; they lacked wide receivers almost all the time after the Arcega-Whiteside design in the second round. The defensive ends didn’t trigger enough pass rush to help the cornerbacks, who lack top end speed. Or was it the other way around?

Either way, not good enough.

If it weren’t for Pederson and the employees are lighting the fire every day, green would be the new orange like in Bengals and Browns.

Overall: B +

Despite some bad reviews, some parts that didn’t fit, and another unreal series of injuries, this team put it all together and ran a playoff. The Eagles ended their season feeling like they could have played better and reached the Super Bowl again.

In reality, they never had enough attack power or defense to prevent teams from doing so.

They went so far as to maximize what they had.

