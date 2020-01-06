advertisement

The Philadelphia Eagles season ended on Sunday evening after their franchise quarterback was knocked out of the game by a late, non-penalty kick, from helmet to helmet.

Carson Wentz retired in the first quarter and never returned, shortly after being attacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, was defined almost entirely by injury.

Here’s what we learned from the disappointing loss on Sunday night:

Russell Wilson should be MVP

After seeing the Seahawks playing at the stadium for the second time in two months, are there any doubts that the Seahawks quarterback isn’t currently the best in the NFL?

Without him, the Seahawks are no better than 2-14 this year. Without Lamar Jackson, who is likely to receive the MVP award, the Baltimore Ravens are still at least a 500-strong team.

Wilson was besieged again in this game. Once again, he fought his way forward calmly to get more than enough throws and end up with 45 yards, and led his team by far in this category.

It should be the MVP and it shouldn’t even be close.

Out of control

Derek Barnett needs to know better and show more discipline than he showed when he took two steps after Wilson made an incomplete pass from the ten-yard line and knocked him out and refused a third hit from the 10 in one First-and-Goal from the 5th

The Seahawks were in the end zone at the next game, resulting in a 3-point deadlock in which the Eagles’ defense had played very well.

This game has forever turned the Seahawks’ path and raised doubts as to whether the Eagles made the right call by making it a draft pick in the first round in 2017.

Because it would be one thing if this were the first time we saw something from Barnett that wasn’t. or if it turns out to be a top sack producer, which is not the case either.

He is now in his fourth year and cannot guarantee that the Eagles will keep him beyond 2020.

Notable season

Despite the end, Eagles fans have to wonder which other team could have made it this far after losing so many key pieces.

Getting to the first round of the playoffs was an incredible feat, and playing the Seahawks, hard enough to stay in the game all the way, is far better than you could reasonably have expected.

Preserve identity

Eagle coach Doug Pederson had a difficult decision to make in the fourth quarter, but never blinked. He stayed true to his form when his team took on a fourth and fourth, 6:24 minutes back and eight points behind Seattle 24, by leaving his offensive on the field and aiming for it.

The call turned out to be good too. Josh McCown had opened rookie Miles Sanders in the left apartment for a touchdown. But Sanders couldn’t hold out and the competition part of the Eagles season was supposed to be over.

Extra points

In the end, the Eagles took place without a touchdown. They ended the tournament with only 282 yards offensive, while paying an average of 4.6 yards per pay after 6.7 from Seattle.

McCown, who made his playoff debut at the age of 40, made a significant contribution to leading the Eagles to three field goals. He was 18-out of 24 for 174 yards with five stretches for 23 yards.

In addition to his 45 yards, Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie WR D.K. Metcalf designed seven spots after the Eagles J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, finished with seven catches, 160 yards and a touchdown. Arcega-Whiteside was never targeted

