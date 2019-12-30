advertisement

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Philadelphia Eagles were 34-17 winners over the New York Giants on Sunday. Here are some things we learned from the last regular season game that won the NFC East title for the Eagles.

They will host the loser of the game between the San Francisco 49ers at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening, which ended too late for this edition in the wildcard round of the NFL playoff this coming weekend.

Turning point?

The Eagles were still raging as the struggling kicker Jake Elliott defeated the field in the pouring rain to score a 50-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter of a 17-point tie.

A miss would have given the ball to the Giants, who had just hit the 40-yard line on a 68-yard run by former Penn State star Saquon Barkley.

But he didn’t miss it.

And owned by the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones fumbled after picking up a low gun crack, and Fletcher Cox recovered for the Eagles, just two meters from the Giants’ end zone.

Boston Scott took on the next game and they never looked back.

Masterly performance

The numbers (23 for 40, 289 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) may not reflect that, but Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was great in the game under the circumstances.

He and the Eagles entered the game with injuries that had weakened each position group and lost the gap to Miles Sanders (ankle) and right guard Brandon Brooks (shoulder) in the second quarter.

In a violent thunderstorm, they still place 34 points on the board.

More will come to Wentz in the coming days, but suffice it to say that in the last month of the season he has cleared all doubts about his ability to do his best in big games.

Makeshift plan

Without starting cornerback Jalen Mills, whose ankle sprain didn’t allow him to answer the bell, the Eagles instead turned to Avonte Maddox on the outside, with Cre’Von LeBlanc in the slot and Rasul Douglas as the other starter on the outside first defensive series.

No, Sidney Jones.

LeBlanc came through with a big pass separation to force a barge onto this series.

In the second quarter, Maddox met Sterling Sheppard to break a deep pass.

However, Jones turned to the defense and made a good special team when he lost a punt on the 3-yard line in the second quarter. He also intercepted a passport in the fourth quarter.

The Barkley factor

Although the strength of the Eagles’ defensive line is the biggest factor in their success that stopped the run this season, it is sometimes associated with linebackers or defenders.

That was the case in the second series of the Giants, when security Rodney McLeod, who played in the box, sniffed a run from Barkley and jumped openly and forced Barkley to change direction, which turned out to be a 4-yard loss it turned.

At halftime, Barkley had only five transmissions for three meters and one reception for seven meters.

Towards the end of the third quarter, he had fewer yards (10) than Carry.

But then came the 68-yard touchdown and suddenly Barkley had 78 yards on 12 carry. And the game was a tie.

Nevertheless, the Eagles have largely prevailed in this game as this was his only high point. Barkley ended with just 92 meters on 17 runs.

depth chart

The Eagles ended this game with Boston Scott on the way back, Matt Pryor on the right, Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the right, and a wide reception group from Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Robert Davis and a guy named Deontay Burnett.

They also played without top tight end Zach Ertz and the two start cornerbacks Mills and Ronald Darby.

They won the NFC East with a 9-7 record.

Looks like this depth has paid off.

Extra points

The Eagles’ Pass Rush gave Jones (28 for 47, 301 yards, four sacks, one interception) a defeat that the statistics did not reflect. He spent more time on the floor than on his feet.

Scott finished with 138 yards from the scrum. Jordan Howard played but didn’t get a carry after the Eagles lost the Sanders for good in the second quarter.

