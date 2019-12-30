advertisement

The injured Philadelphia Eagles lost two more starters in the first half of the NFC East game set Sunday against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., and neither came back.

Running back Miles Sanders left the game with 10 minutes to play in the second quarter with what the team called an ankle injury. His last game was an 11-yard run (covering a half-nine, 52-yard half for the rookie), and he walked into the locker room on his own.

Two drives later, after Carson Wentz hit Josh Perkins for an advantage, the 24-yard touchdown with less than two minutes to go before halftime, right-hander Brandon Brooks landed on the back kick. Eagles players came out to offer support as the coaches worked on Brooks before eventually catching him off the field.

advertisement

The team announced before halftime that the two were in contention for a comeback but updated their status to come into play during the third quarter.

The NFL Network reported after the game, which the Eagles won 34-17 to tighten the NFC East, that Brooks had a shoulder dislocated that appeared again on the spot. The report added Brooks’ status for wild card play-offs next week is uncertain pending additional tests.

Brooks won his third straight Pro Bowl selection this season after suffering a torn Achilles in the play-offs last season. He also signed a four-year, $ 54.2m contract in November.

The Eagles entered Sunday with numerous outside starters, including tight end Zach Ertz, right-hander Lane Johnson and Nelson Agholor. Defensive lineman Malik Jackson and receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are among the 11 players Philadelphia have in injured reserve.

– Starting the media level

advertisement